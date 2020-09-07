Boris Badenov (Pat Hibbard) and Natasha Fatale (Amy Riemer) are characters in the Let Me Be Frank Production of “Sputnik Manitowoc.” (Sue Pilz Photography)

Let Me Be Frank Productions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions will present the new comedy musical “Sputnik Manitowoc” in two cities starting later this month.

Performances at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19, Sept. 24-25; Oct. 1-3; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Info: meyertheatre.org. Coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines are listed below.

Performances at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 17. Info: cccshows.org.

Written and directed by Frank Hermans and Pat Hibbard of the troupe, “Sputnik Manitowoc” features espionage, intrigue and tunes from the 1960s.

In 1962, 13 pounds of Sputnik fell on 8th Street in Manitowoc. That fact is true. From there, the rest of the show is a made-up story, like this:

As a JFK doppelgänger, the mayor of Manitowoc, DFK, and his Marilyn Monroeish secretary try to convince Russian proteges Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale that Manitowoc should keep the space gem. It is Boris and Natasha’s hope that they can come to a peaceful negotiation for the return of Sputnik 4 without any funny business – good luck with that, especially with officers Toody and Muldoon in charge of the exchange.

The music of the early 1960s was out of this world, and the Cold War was too.

Songs include “If I Were a Rich Man,” “North to Alaska,” “Stand By Me,” “Town Without Pity,” “You Send Me,” “The Wanderer,” “Hey! Baby,” “Sputnik Dance,” “Love Letters in the Sand” and “Keep A Knockin’.”

The company consists of Frank Hermans (DFK John Kenndy, mayor of Manitowoc), Pat Hibbard (Boris Badenov), Amy Riemer (Natasha Fatale), Lisa Borley (Marilyn Monroeish), Tom Verbrick (Car 54 Toody policeman), Paul Evansen (Car 54 Muldoon policeman), Dennis Panneck (guitars), Tony Pilz (keyboards) and Andrew Klaus (drums).

To ensure the safety of patrons and the cast, the Meyer Theatre will implement updated health and social distancing standards. Highlights of guidelines:

· Capacity will be limited to 25 percent of occupancy.

· Staff will wear face masks.

· Brown County, Meyer and Backstage guidelines will be posted throughout the building.

· Social distance seating will be in place when the ticket is purchased.

· Upper mezzanine will be open for general admission seating.

· Social distance ticket office, restroom and concession lines will be in place.

· Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the building.

· Staff will sanitize the high traffic areas throughout the show.

· Doors for events will open an extra 30 minutes before regular door times.

· Meyer Theatre and Backstage will be sanitized after every event.

· Guests will be asked to leave the event from back to front.

· There will be no meet and greets with guests in the lobby or back of house

· Merchandise will not be sold in the lobby. Online buying will be recommended.