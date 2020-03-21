Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Local community theater holding ‘virtual’ auditions for coming play

1  of  68
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Evangelical Free Church Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emnauel Lutheran Church-Brandon First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom St. Vincent DePaul -GB Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Local community theater holding ‘virtual’ auditions for coming play

Coronavirus

Abrams Spotlight Productions, Inc.

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

Production image.

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV)

Among the new twists on the normal that the coronavirus COVID-19 has forced, Abrams Spotlight Productions Inc. may be the first community theater in the region to hold auditions with the help of the Internet.

The theater is holding virtual auditions for the David Birney adaptation of “Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve.”

Performances are scheduled June 19-21 and 26-28 in Byng Community Theatre in Abrams.

According to emails, participants will be asked to do a reading from material provided, record the reading and send it electronically. The deadline for submission is 8 p.m. March 27.

Adults and children age 16 years old and older may attend.

Roles available are one adult female and one adult male along with other supporting roles.

Newcomers are encouraged to audition. No previous experience is necessary.

Virtual auditions are a growing trend. Websites have popped up with tips. Here are a few suggestions they offer: Wear solid clothes in black or jewel-toned colors. Record inside. Stand in front of a solid background with good lighting. Practice a few times before recording.

According to publicity material: The play is a light-hearted look at the world’s first love story through the eyes of America’s greatest humorist, Mark Twain. Throughout the play, the Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter and the lyric poignance of the first love and the first loss. The play is based on Mark Twain’s book from the early 1900s.

The play was first produced on television for PBS’ “American Playhouse” series. Since then, it has been presented in more than 200 productions in regional theater, college and university theaters and performing arts centers around the nation.

The name of David Birney may ring a bell. On TV, he starred in “Bridget and Bernie” with his then wife, Meredith Baxter Birney. David Birney also appeared in many TV series and miniseries. Mostly, though, he has been a stage actor and director, notably of classical works.

With “Mark Twain’s The Diary of Adam and Eve,” Abrams Spotlight Productions is thinking ahead to life after the coronavirus COVID-19. The troupe postponed its production of the musical “My Fair Lady” that was scheduled March 20-22 and 27-29.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"