OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A world premiere is among three plays The Machickanee Players will present for its 38th season. However, the community theater troupe has adapted its originally announced plans.

According to a message to patrons, the troupe says, “Like everyone else, we are struggling to find the best way to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was with a heavy heart that we canceled our May production. Now, as there is still a rise in reported cases of the virus, we are not comfortable offering an autumn play, either. But fear not… we have a plan!”

The changes are part of “an effort to keep our patrons and volunteers safe,” the message says.

“First, we have altered our production dates. At this point in time, we are planning to hold our fall (October) production in January, and our winter (February) production in March. The spring (May) production will remain the same.

“We have also decided to cancel the dinner show and pie show options for the season – as the safety guidelines for serving food during this pandemic are continuously fluctuating, and we want to do everything possible to keep everyone safe. This schedule, like everything else in life right now, is subject to change if the need arises.”

Performances are in the troupe’s Park Avenue Playhouse, 408 Park Ave., Oconto.

+ “Wanda’s Wizardry” – Jan. 15-17, 22-24 (changed from Oct. 16-25).

Written by Lynn Miner and Monty Witt, the play is a world premiere.

Set in Pittsburgh in May 1919, the vaudevillian farce is filled with idiosyncratic showbiz personalities from the golden age of stage shows. Action takes place backstage at the Pitts Theater. Rising stars and an “over the hill” magician, theater crews and backstage geeks attempt to help an “up and coming” magician rise to stardom.

Monty Witt is a professional magician.

+ “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” – March 19-21, 26-28, 2021 (changed from Feb. 12-21).

The comedy is written by Bo Wilson. Directing are Tammie McCarthy and Lynn Hollander.

Snapshot: Roads are flooded, bridges are washed out, but it takes more than a little rain to keep the ladies of the Charitable Sisterhood from fulfilling their sworn mission. As they organize a relief effort for homeless Guatemalans, they are greeted with a small mountain of community donations. But one woman’s junk is another woman’s treasure, and the pile of items they collect in the church basement is hiding a thing or two.

+ “The Diary of Anne Frank” – May 14-16, 21-23 (originally scheduled May, 2020).

Written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, the play is from the diary. Directing is Heidi Reed.

Background: For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother and sister hid in a secret annex space above her father’s former office in Amsterdam as the Nazis deported the Jews of Holland to their deaths. In her secret attic, Anne comes of age: she laughs, plays, fights with her mother and falls in love for the first time. In spite of her oppressive circumstances and the horrors that surround her, Anne’s spirit transcends, as she voices her belief, “in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.”