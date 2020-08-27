PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Backstage after a concert at St. Norbert College in De Pere on Oct. 30, 1971, a student from the campus newspaper asked John Denver if he considered himself a prophet.

My mind swirled at the boldness of the question and half wished I had asked it as a member of the working press.

Without flinching, John Denver kindly answered: “I think that to a whole group of young people today, the songwriters and singers are the prophets… a scary position. But it’s not of my choosing. All I’m doing is singing songs.”

Could John Denver sing.

I remember thinking during the concert that I had never heard anyone sing with such radiant clarity and purity as he did that night.

With great interest, I attended a production Wednesday evening that presents John Denver’s songs in two special settings.

One. They are performed outdoors in the bandshell of Badger Park in Peshtigo. The bandshell is on a rise. In sight nearby is the Peshtigo Flowage. The bandshell faces a campground. Some people vacationing there – and residents from the area – came to hear a show by a troupe from Marinette-Menominee.

Badger Park bandshell. (Warren Gerds)

Two. The show, “a John Denver SongBook,” is more than a concert. The presentation by the Coastal Players, which is rooted in theater, adds a bit of theatricality to songs. Some songs are set up as scenes between two characters; one sings to another, who responds by action but no words. Lively numbers include dancing, like at a hoedown. Some songs are ensemble pieces. The production has disadvantages in sound balance – the keyboardist/singer having a stronger, elite, muscular system versus the singers’ ordinary setup of lesser range.

And nobody can sing like John Denver. But little matter in this production because what counts is the appreciation. The show and performers appreciate the wonderful landscape of songs John Denver created – the expanses of America, the vigor of the sea, the complexities of humanity.

A complexity: During “Annie’s Song,” I flashed on 1971 and Annie, John Denver’s wife, being present in the room, listening to the interview. John Denver had yet to write the song about Annie as sunshine on his shoulders. It would turn out things were different between them then.

Things are different for us today with the coronavirus COVID-19. In a way, the pandemic brought about “a John Denver Songbook” as an opportunity.

Coastal Players founder Brittany Welch gathered the vocal/acting forces of Lisa Atkinson-LeBoeuf, Jackie Baxter, James Porras II and Glenn Sellen and musicians Leah LaMalfa on percussion, Christopher Logan on keyboard and Tom Zwicker on bass and guitar. Heather Olsen is production coordinator, and Joshua LaLonde is technical director.

Christopher Logan is a force. As a singer, he is sheer energy as he sits at the keyboard and drives the action in zesty songs. As the show director, he colors the presentation with concepts for visualizing the songs beyond notes – creating scenes.

The show cares about John Denver. Musically, there is plenty to care about. He had a gift, represented in these songs:

+ “All of My Memories” – Chris Logan and company

+ “For Baby (For Bobby)” – James Porras II, Glenn Sellen

+ “You Fill Up My Senses” – Jackie Baxter

+ “Take Me Home, Country Roads” – Brittany Welch and company

+ “Fly Away” – Lisa Atkinson-LeBoeuf

+ “Wild Montana Skies” – Brittany Welch, Lisa Atkinson-LeBoeuf, Jackie Baxter

+ “Rocky Mountain High” – James Porras II, company

+ “Calypso” – Chris Logan and company; extra points to Glenn Sellen for adding yodeling to the song’s enthusiasm

+ “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” – James Porras II, Glenn Sellen

+ “Annie’s Song” – Jackie Baxter

+ “I’m Sorry” – Brittany Welch

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” – Lisa Atkinson-LeBoeuf

+ (Not sure) – a song of longing and yearning – Chris Logan and company

Remaining performances are at 6 p.m. today and Friday, Aug. 27-28, at Badger Park bandshell, 100 N. Emery Ave., Peshtigo. Admission is free, with donations welcome.

Note: Performing ’70s and ’80s hits at the bandstand from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, is Daze 2 Nights Band.

Badger Park performance scene. (Warren Gerds)

At Wednesday night’s performance, the audience mostly was spread out. Some families picnicked. Some people wore masks. Most didn’t, probably because the area is spacious.

One takeaway: “a John Denver SongBook” production in a park came to be because of circumstances of the coronavirus, and it is being presented in spite of the coronavirus.