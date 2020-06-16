Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: ‘The Odd Couple’ first on Green Bay Community Theater season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Community Theater is announcing its 2020-2021 season one play at a time. Performance dates will be announced.

It’s part of inventiveness in the Northeastern Wisconsin arts scene stirred up in the wake of the coronavirus COVID19.

“By now, we would be selling next season’s tickets,” said Dave Zochert, troupe president. Sales are delayed until all the plays on the season are announced.

Announced first on Monday was Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple.”

“We figure we’d generate a little buzz by doing that one at a time, rather than all at once,” Zochert said.

Other plays will be revealed June 25, July 5 and July 15.

“After July 15, we will come out with the whole season brochure and start selling season tickets,” Zochert said. “Hopefully, the social distancing recommendations will be eased up a little and we can fit more than 30 percent of our capacity into the playhouse. We will outline all the usual precautionary measures we are going to take, etc.

“Not that our issues aren’t exactly the same as any other theater group, but I hate to think of an 83-year-old ‘run’ (of the troupe) running into these kinds of problems.”

“The Odd Couple” is famous as a play, a movie and a TV series, plus it spawned a female version.

According to the website: The comedy opens as a group of the guys are in the midst of their weekly poker game in the apartment of divorced sportswriter, Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. The apartment is smoke-filled, and the only thing Oscar can offer his guests is warm Coke and moldy sandwiches. The last to arrive is Felix Ungar, who has just been thrown out by his wife. Felix is depressed with nowhere to live, leading Oscar to invite Felix to be his roommate.

As Felix takes on the domestic mantle in the apartment, he proves just how difficult he is to live with, and Oscar is driven to the edge of madness. Oscar tries to get him out of his funk by arranging a double date with two wacky neighbors. When the plan backfires, Felix and Oscar’s friendship is put to the test.

On hold is the final play from last season, “Things My Mother Taught Me.” New dates are sought.

The website says, “Once we have that, we’ll reach out to everyone who had tickets booked so we can reschedule or work out a different solution.”

Also, “As we move forward, audience seating has had to be adjusted to comply with new distancing recommendations. We’re also working out the details to make our theater environment safe for patrons, staff, actors and crew.”