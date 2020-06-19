Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: UPDATE: Coronavirus: Green Bay concert group pulls plug on season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Days after its 2020-2021 season brochures were mailed, Brown County Civic Music Association announced today, Friday, June 19, that it is immediately suspending its just-launched membership campaign and will reschedule classical music groups to the following season.

Info: bccivicmusic.org.

According to a news release: Cancellations include not only concerts that are part of the new series but also two that were rescheduled from spring as the coronavirus COVID-19 concerns cut short last season’s series.

Canceled are:

+ Maxwell Street Klezmer Band: Thursday, Sept. 3, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. The concert originally was scheduled March 13, 2020, at Ralph Holter Auditorium of Green Bay West High School, home for a majority of the organization’s concerts. Brown County Civic Music Association has presented at least one concert in the past at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center.

+ Sphinx Virtuosi: Saturday, Oct. 3, at Cofrin Family Hall, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. An 18-member string ensemble. Planned as a daytime strings clinic for Green Bay-area student musicians.

+ Janoska Ensemble: Saturday, Nov. 14, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School. A returning string quartet of three brothers and a brother-in-law who play classical, American jazz, pop, tango, Romany and Latin music.

+ Washington Saxophone Quartet: Saturday, Dec. 12, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School. The concert originally was scheduled April 18, 2020. The presentation was to be a holiday concert.

+ VocalEssence: Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School. The 32-voice choir is noted for “Prairie Home Companion” performances. Its repertoire ranges from classics to Bob Dylan hits.

+ Alliance Brass: Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Ralph Holter Auditorium, Green Bay West High School. The Chicago-based quintet plays early Renaissance to jazz music.

Board president Christopher Sampson said as recently as three weeks ago, Civic Music was optimistic that many or all of the scheduled concerts could proceed. Consideration was given to a “split-concert” format that would have spread concertgoers over two separate, shortened performances on a given evening to make social distancing easier.

“With a growing cascade of venue cancellations locally and nationally, however, and some agents and artists advising Civic Music of increasing doubts about fall and even spring tours, the association’s board of directors voted unanimously earlier this week to postpone the upcoming subscription series in its entirety. Civic Music has a current subscription base of about 650 members.”

Sampson said the few dozen accounts that have already renewed for the series are being contacted by phone and email. Subscribers will be offered cancellation refunds or a payment credit toward the same five performances when presented as the 2021-22 season.

The news release says the association hopes to present makeup concerts beginning in April, to bring subscribers the three attractions that were canceled this past spring.

“If public health allows, the concerts will be Maxwell Street Klezmer, April 17 at Holter Auditorium; the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, April 23 at the Weidner Center; and the Washington Saxophone Quartet, date and venue to be determined. Info: bccmusic.org.

The association is one of the region’s historic cultural organizations, having started in 1927.