Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving and mostly not in calendar, part 13

This year’s plans for Kaukauna Community Players have been set aside.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 202 public productions and at least 664 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will resume its run of the Mitch Albom/Jeffrey Hatcher play “Tuesdays with Morrie” at 7:30 p.m. June 12-13, 19-20; 2 p.m. June 21; and 7:30 p.m. June 26-27 in the company’s cabaret theater. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-life-perspectives-fill-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/. My feature story about opening night in March: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/update-warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-look-back-at-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/.

IS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

– In Chilton, Frank’s Tribute of Let Me Be Frank Productions will present a ’60s-theme performance at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, prior to movie showings at Chilton Twilight Outdoor Theater. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-chilton-drive-in-will-host-live-60s-show-before-movies/.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Neville Public Museum is accepting submissions for the 75th Art Annual, which is open to artists from Northeastern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Deadline is Aug. 31. Info: nevillemuseum.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” June 11-Aug. 27, 22 performances, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Chess The Musical,” June 11-17, a St. Norbert College Music Theatre Summer Stage presentation, in Walter Theatre, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: “Tain Bo Cuailnge” or “The Cattle Raid of Cooley,” June 12-13, 19-20, a Cardboard Theatre presentation, at The Green Room Lounge, De Pere, was postponed from April, now postponed to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Three Days of Rain,” June 12-13 (preview), 19-21, an Isadoora Theatre Company presentation, at Forst Inn Theatre, Tisch Mills, to dates to be determined; was originally scheduled April 17-25.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” June 12-Aug. 28, 22 performances, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, in Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Song of the Inland Seas,” June 16-27, six performances, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, in Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: “Rounding Third,” June 16-July 5, 18 performances, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, in the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek, to Sept. 9-18, replacing “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance Dancee Awards, June 17-18, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: “Steel Magnolias,” June 18-20, 25-27, a Wolf River Theatrical Troupe presentation, in Real Opportunities Outreach, New London, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” five performances June 18-27, a Kaukauna Community Players presentation, in Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts, Kaukauna High School, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Popvich Comedy Pet Theater, June 18, a River Cities Concert Association event, in Blesch Auditoriuim, Menominee, Mich., postponed from April.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: Daddy D Productions: “Lost in the ’50s,” June 11, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Aug. 27 (two shows)-28.

+ CANCELED: Door Kinetic Arts Festival, multiple live and film events, to June 12, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to June 15, a Door Shakespeare production, at Ephraim Village Hall; was originally postponed to start outdoors July 27 at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor, and was later canceled altogether.

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “The Outsider,” to June 19, an Attic Chamber Theatre Inc. presentation, at Lucia Baehman Theatre, Menasha, with plans to be announced as troupe reshapes its season schedule.

+ CANCELED: “Baxter’s – Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” to June 20, a Let Me Be Frank Productions presentation, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” to June 20, presented by The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Kids From Wisconsin 2020 tour, to various cities around Wisconsin, including at least nine in Northeastern Wisconsin.

+ ON HOLD: Appleton City Band, season starting June 16, at Pierce Park, Appleton, season on hold.

+ CANCELED: Percussion and Steel Band Series, six concerts, June 17-27, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ CANCELED/SEASON ON HOLD: Green Bay City Band, June 17, at St. James Park, season on old to at least July 1.

+ POSTPONED: “The Spouse Whisperer with Mark Cordes,” June 18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Dec. 11.