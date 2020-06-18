Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving and mostly not in calendar, part 14

Scene from Northern Sky Theater’s “Dad’s Season Tickets,” canceled for this summer. (Len Villano)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 222 public productions and at least 788 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Jamie Fletcher, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” at Broadway Theatre, De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its run of the Mitch Albom/Jeffrey Hatcher play “Tuesdays with Morrie” at 7:30 p.m. June 19-20; 2 p.m. June 21; and 7:30 p.m. June 26-27 in the company’s cabaret theater. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-life-perspectives-fill-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/. My feature story about opening night in March: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/update-warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-look-back-at-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Popvich Comedy Pet Theater, June 18, a River Cities Concert Association event, at Blesch Auditorium, Menominee, Mich., postponed from April.

+ POSTPONED: “Steel Magnolias,” June 18-20, 25-27, a Wolf River Theatrical Troupe presentation, at Real Opportunities Outreach, New London, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” five performances June 18-27, a Kaukauna Community Players presentation, at Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts, Kaukauna High School, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” eight performances, June 19-21, 26-28, an Abrams Spotlight Productions presentation, at Nancy Byng Community Theater, Abrams.

+ POSTPONED: “Maks & Val Live 2020 Featuring Peta & Jenna,” June 20, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to June 24, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Downtown Dance Studio Spring Recital, June 20, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: “Dear Evan Hansen,” eight performances, June 23-28, a touring production, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Aug. 10-15, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” 48 performances, June 23-Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “The Savannah Sipping Society,” June 24-28, a Riverside Players presentation, at Riverside Park pavilion.

+ POSTPONED: “Mamma Mia!” nine performances, June 24-July 10, a Birder Players presentation, Broadway Theater, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Driving Miss Daisy,” 20 performances, June 24 (preview)-July 25, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation, Sturgeon Bay.

+ POSTPONED, second time: “The Little Mermaid,” six performances, June 25-28 (originally March 19-22), a presentation of The Dance Company, at Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere, to Aug. 20-23.

+ CANCELED: “Grease,” June 25-28, a Fond du Lac Community Theatre presentation, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: Jean Wolfmeyer School of Dance Dancee Awards, June 18, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “The Outsider,” to June 19, an Attic Chamber Theatre Inc. presentation, at Lucia Baehman Theatre, Menasha, with plans to be announced as troupe reshapes its season schedule.

+ POSTPONED: “Tain Bo Cuailnge” or “The Cattle Raid of Cooley,” June 19-20, a Cardboard Theatre presentation, at The Green Room Lounge, De Pere, was postponed from April, now postponed to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Baxter’s – Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” to June 20, a Let Me Be Frank Productions presentation, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” to June 20, presented by The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ POSTPONED: “Three Days of Rain,” June 19-21, an Isadoora Theatre Company presentation, at Forst Inn Theatre, Tisch Mills, to dates to be determined; was originally scheduled April 17-25.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Song of the Inland Seas,” to June 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: “Rounding Third,” to July 5, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek, to Sept. 9-18, replacing “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Ephraim Village Hall; was originally postponed to start outdoors July 27 at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor, and was later canceled altogether.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: “The Spouse Whisperer with Mark Cordes,” June 18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Dec. 11.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Summer Band Camp Concert 2020, June 19, at Walter Theatre, St. Norbert, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: MetroJam, June 19-20, at Washington Park, downtown Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED for summer 2020: Appleton City Band, each Tuesday through August, at Pierce Park, Appleton.

+ CANCELED at least through June: Green Bay City Band, June 25, at St. James Park, Green Bay, with rest of summer to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute,” June 25, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to July 29, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Country USA, June 25-27, at Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh, originally postponed to Aug. 13-15 and now canceled.

+ CANCELED: Percussion and Steel Band Series, multiple concerts to June 27, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.