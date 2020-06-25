Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving and mostly not in calendar, part 15

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 237 public productions and at least 876 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Jamie Fletcher, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Parker Drew & Dan Weaver, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 25-26, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

– In Manitowoc, Parkview Playhouse will present “Maskerade” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, in the former Parkview Bakery building. Background story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-theater-event-venue-opening-carefully-in-manitowoc/.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Shelly & Darren, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

IS ENDING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will end its run of the Mitch Albom/Jeffrey Hatcher play “Tuesdays with Morrie” at 7:30 p.m. June 26-27 in the company’s cabaret theater. My review: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/critic-at-large/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-life-perspectives-fill-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/. My feature story about opening night in March: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/update-warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-a-look-back-at-tuesdays-with-morrie-in-tisch-mills/.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED, second time: “The Little Mermaid,” six performances, June 25-28 (originally March 19-22), a presentation of The Dance Company, at Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere, to Aug. 20-23.

+ CANCELED: “Grease,” June 25-28, a Fond du Lac Community Theatre presentation, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

+ CHANGING: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 28, a Downtown Green Bay “Theatre in the Park”/Play-by-Play Theatre presentation, at Whitney Park, Green Bay. Background: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-a-midsummer-nights-dream-plan-changes-in-green-bay/.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” 18 performances July 1-Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” nine performances July 2-Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Steel Magnolias,” June 25-27, a Wolf River Theatrical Troupe presentation, at Real Opportunities Outreach, New London, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” June 25-27, a Kaukauna Community Players presentation, at Bernie Hupperts Center for the Performing Arts, Kaukauna High School, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Song of the Inland Seas,” to June 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: “Dear Evan Hansen,” June 25-28, a touring production, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Aug. 10-15, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “The Savannah Sipping Society,” June 25-28, a Riverside Players presentation, at Riverside Park pavilion.

+ CANCELED: “Mark Twain’s The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” June 26-28, an Abrams Spotlight Productions presentation, at Nancy Byng Community Theater, Abrams.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “Rounding Third,” to July 5, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek, to Sept. 9-18, replacing “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ POSTPONED: “Mamma Mia!” to July 10, a Birder Players presentation, Broadway Theater, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Driving Miss Daisy,” to July 25, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: “Sail On, The Beach Boys Tribute,” June 25, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to July 29, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Country USA, June 25-27, at Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh, originally postponed to Aug. 13-15 and now canceled.

+ CANCELED: Percussion and Steel Band Series, multiple concerts to June 27, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+POSTPONED: “Layne Yost: John Denver Tribute,” June 26-27, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to Sept. 11-12.

+ CANCELED at least through June: Green Bay City Band, June 30, at St. James Park, Green Bay, with rest of summer to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Symphony Series, multiple concerts to July 4, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ CANCELED: Midsummer’s Music, 31 live concerts through summer in various locations, with plans for virtual performances instead.