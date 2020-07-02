Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving and mostly not in calendar, part 16

Entrance to Door Shakespeare, where William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy “Hamlet” was to open. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 248 public productions and at least 949 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Shelly & Darren, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theatre will present “Great Americans” at 6 p.m. as a drive-in theater presentation, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Preview story: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-great-americans-opening-drive-in-series-in-sturgeon-bay/.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Drama QUEENS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” nine performances July 2-Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” July 3, 5 (previews), 10, 17, 18, 24-26, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ CANCELED: “Something Rotten,” 17 performances July 8-26, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “The Mountains Call My Name,” twelve performances July 8-Aug. 15, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Hamlet,” 18 performances July 8- Aug. 16, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Nunsense,” July 9-11, 16-19, a presentation of Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, Mielke Theatre, Shawano.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Rounding Third,” to July 5, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek, to Sept. 9-18, replacing “The Gentleman Thief.”

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “Mamma Mia!” to July 10, a Birder Players presentation, Broadway Theater, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Driving Miss Daisy,” to July 25, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” to Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks,” July 3, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Sept. 25. (Third postponement; original date was March 14, then May 14).

+ CANCELED: Symphony Series, multiple concerts to July 3, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ CANCELED: Knights on the Fox concert, July 7, on shore of Fox River, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: John Fogerty, July 8, at Resch Centre, Ashwaubenon.

+ CANCELED at least through June: Green Bay City Band, July 8, at St. James Park, Green Bay, with rest of summer to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Unity, July 8, part of Music @ the Hill series, Heritage Hill State Historical Park, Allouez.

+ CANCELED: Big Band Jazz Series I, multiple concerts to July 8-18, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ POSTPONED: Michael Franti & Spearhead, July 9, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Kids from Wisconsin, July 9, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.