Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving or no longer in calendar, part 17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 258 public productions and at least 974 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Drama QUEENS, at 7:30 p.m. July 9, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Dave’s Doo-Wop Jukebox” with Dave Ehlert at 7:30 p.m. July 11. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theatre will present “A Night of One Acts” at 6 p.m. July 11-12 outdoors at in the parking lot Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St. According to a press release: First is “Post-Its” by Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman. The comedy-drama tells of a couple’s journey that spans their lives together as read from small Post-It notes. From their young, vibrant days to becoming an elderly couple, and from the therapy sessions, babies and mothers-in-law. Performed by Clara Wendland and Marcel Bruyere. Next “Dinner for One” by Lauri Wylie. This is a short British cabaret sketch from the 1920s that has become a German New Year’s tradition. The comedy reveals the astonishing untold story of James and Miss Sophie’s anniversary celebrations. Miss Sophie has outlived her friends but continues to hold her annual party. Every year, James helps Miss Sophie celebrate her birthday by taking on the roles of her companions around the table. Performed by Dan Sallinen and Jamie Buesing. Closing the evening, Clara Wendland and Marcel Bruyere return with an excerpt from “William Shakespeare’s The Empire Striketh Back” by Ian Doescher. In the mash-up of Shakespeare and sci-fi are many enlightening passages. In this piece, Leia and Han have a serious yet funny scene in dialogue heard in Shakespearean language. Actors use microphones plugged into a radio receiver. Patrons can enjoy the show from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles Story about the play-going experience: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-review-great-americans-inspires-in-sturgeon-bay-beep-beep/.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Only the Sun, at 7:30 p.m. July 16, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “The Forst Inn Sings: Flip the Script!” at 7:30 p.m. July 16. Info: forstinn.org. Billed as musical theater with a twist, the show is promoted with this: “Would you expect to see a female Evan Hansen or a male Maria in ‘West Side Story’ on Broadway?” Performances are solos and duets.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater announced “The Gentleman Clothier” by Norm Foster as the third play of its 2020-2021 season. Directing will be Dave Zochert. The theater is spacing out naming the plays on its season and will announce the performance dates later.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Nunsense,” July 9-11, 16-19, a presentation of Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, Mielke Theatre, Shawano.

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “You Can’t Take It with You,” eight performances, July 15-24, an Attic Chamber Theatre Inc. presentation, at Lucia Baehman Theatre, Menasha, with plans to be announced as troupe reshapes its season schedule.

+ CANCELED: “The Foreigner,” July 16-18, a presentation of The Masquers, Inc., at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc. Originally scheduled May 7-9, postponed and then canceled.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Mamma Mia!” to July 10, a Birder Players presentation, Broadway Theater, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Driving Miss Daisy,” to July 25, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” to July 26, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ CANCELED: “Something Rotten,” to July 26, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “The Mountains Call My Name,” to Aug. 15, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Hamlet,” to Aug. 16, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” to Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Michael Franti & Spearhead, July 9, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Kids from Wisconsin, July 9, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, with all of the troupe’s summer tour canceled.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Brats, Beer, & Beethoven,” July 10, at Fox Cities Stadium, Grand Chute.

+ POSTPONED: Tanya Tucker, July 13, at Door Community Auditorium, to July 13, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “TruTV Impractical Jokers,” July 15, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to June 11, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Appleton City Band, July 14, at Pierce Park, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Green Bay City Band, July 15, at St. James Park, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Big Band Jazz Series I, multiple concerts July 15-25, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ CANCELED: Rock USA, multiple events, July 16-18, at Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: Pulaski Polka Days, multiple events, July 16-19, at various locations, Pulaski.

+ POSTPONED: Steely Dane, July 16, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Oct. 10.