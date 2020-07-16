Scene from a past Pulaski Polka Days parade, which is scheduled this year even though the rest of the four-day festival is canceled. (Pulaski Polka Days)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 275 public productions and at least 1038 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Only the Sun, at 7:30 p.m. July 16, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “The Forst Inn Sings: Flip the Script!” at 7:30 p.m. July 16. Info: forstinn.org. Billed as musical theater with a twist, the show is promoted with this: “Would you expect to see a female Evan Hansen or a male Maria in ‘West Side Story’ on Broadway?” Performances are solos and duets.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present “The Golden Age of Comedy” (click for preview) at 6 p.m. July 18-19, outside at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Jeff Hinnendael, at 7:30 p.m. July 23, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “The Foreigner,” July 16-18, a presentation of The Masquers, Inc., at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc. Originally scheduled May 7-9, postponed and then canceled.

+ POSTPONED: “The Dixie Swim Club,” July 17-18 (previews), 24-25, Aug. 1-2, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to Aug. 7-8, 14-15, 21-23.

+ POSTPONED: “The Frankstones,” sixteen performances, July 17-Aug. 15, a presentation of Let Me Be Frank Productions, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to July 31-Aug. 15.

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “9 to 5 The Musical,” July 17-19, 24-26, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, at Herbert L. Williams Theatre, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

+ CANCELED: Manty Dance Spring Recital, July 22, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: “Frozen Jr.” July 23-26, a presentation of Fond du Lac Community Theatre, at Goodrich Little Theatre, Fond du Lac.

+ CANCELED: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 9 performances, July 23-26, July 29-Aug. 2, a presentation of Riverside Players, at Riverside Park pavilion, Neenah.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Nunsense,” to July 19, a presentation of Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, Mielke Theatre, Shawano.

WAS ONGOING

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “You Can’t Take It with You,” to July 24, an Attic Chamber Theatre Inc. presentation, at Lucia Baehman Theatre, Menasha, with plans to be announced as troupe reshapes its season schedule.

+ CANCELED: “Driving Miss Daisy,” to July 25, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” to July 26, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ CANCELED: “Something Rotten,” to July 26, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “The Mountains Call My Name,” to Aug. 15, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Hamlet,” to Aug. 16, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” to Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Steely Dane, July 16, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Oct. 10.

+ CANCELED: Rock USA, multiple events, July 16-18, at Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED, WITH EXCEPTION OF PARADE: Pulaski Polka Days, multiple events, July 16-19, at various locations, Pulaski. Pulaski Polka Parade line is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 19, at Pulaski Middle School on South St. Augustine Street. The parade will travel north on St. Augustine Street, turn right onto Summit Street, ending at Pine Street. There will be no parking on these streets. Polka bands are the feature of the parade, and anyone is invited to participate in the parade with a float or unit. There will be no handing out of candy and other items because of the COVID-19 crisis. Participants are asked to practice social distancing when at the parade.

+ CANCELED: STEEM with Pegasis, July 18, at The Grand Oshkosh; original date was April 25.

+ CANCELED: Appleton City Band, July 21, at Pierce Park, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Knights on the Fox concert, July 21, on shore of Fox River, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: Chick Corea, July 22, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Aug. 15, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Grand Union, July 22, at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, Allouez.

+ CANCELED: Green Bay City Band, July 22, at St. James Park, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Wisconsin Singers, July 23, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: Big Band Jazz Series I, multiple concerts to July 23-25, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.