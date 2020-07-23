GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 286 public productions and at least 1084 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Jeff Hinnendael, at 7:30 p.m. July 23, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

– In De Pere, Broadway Theatre will host Drama QUEENS, at 7:30 p.m. July 30, performing for “Local Artists Series Supporting Broadway Theatre,” De Pere. Reservations: (920) 445-5669. Info on series: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-de-pere-theater-company-sets-nine-fundraiser-shows/.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will present “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones Hope Wooten as the fourth play of its season. Directing will be Kristi Skrinska. The theater spaced out naming the plays on its season and will announce the performance dates later.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Frozen Jr.” July 23-26, a presentation of Fond du Lac Community Theatre, at Goodrich Little Theatre, Fond du Lac.

+ CANCELED: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” 9 performances, July 23-26, July 29-Aug. 2, a presentation of Riverside Players, at Riverside Park pavilion, Neenah.

+ POSTPONED: “The Little Mermaid,” July 25-26, 30-Aug. 2, a presentation of Waupaca Community Theater, at Waupaca High School Performing Arts Center, to July 2021.

+ CANCELED*: “The Frankstones,” July 29, a presentation of Let Me Be Frank Productions, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, *BUT PERFORMANCES ARE SCHEDULED July 31-Aug. 15 at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest,” 17 performances, July 29-Aug. 16, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” 20 performances, July 30-Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

WAS ENDING

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “You Can’t Take It with You,” to July 24, an Attic Chamber Theatre Inc. presentation, at Lucia Baehman Theatre, Menasha, with plans to be announced as troupe reshapes its season schedule.

+ CANCELED: “Driving Miss Daisy,” to July 25, a Third Avenue Playhouse presentation, Sturgeon Bay.

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “9 to 5 The Musical,” July 24-26, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, at Herbert L. Williams Theatre, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” to July 26, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ CANCELED: “Something Rotten,” to July 26, a Peninsula Players Theatre presentation, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “The Dixie Swim Club,” July 24-25, Aug. 1-2, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to Aug. 7-8, 14-15, 21-23.

+ POSTPONED: “The Frankstones,” moved from start of July 17, a presentation of Let Me Be Frank Productions, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to July 31-Aug. 15.

+ CANCELED: “The Mountains Call My Name,” to Aug. 15, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Hamlet,” to Aug. 16, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” to Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Wisconsin Singers, July 23, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: Big Band Jazz Series I, multiple concerts to July 25, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.

+ POSTPONED: Straight No Chaser, July 25, at Door Community Auditorium, to July 24, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Appleton City Band, July 28, at Pierce Park, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Green Bay City Band, July 29, at St. James Park, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Gaelic Storm, July 29, at The Grand Oshkosh, to March 15, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Old Crow Medicine Show, July 29, at Door Community Auditorium, to June 25, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Big Band Jazz Series II, multiple concerts July 30-Aug. 8, at Birch Creek Music Performance Center, Egg Harbor.