In “Susan & Elizabeth,” a play that will help mark the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote, Susan Kohout, left, and Chris Milton portray Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, respectively. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 514 public productions and at least 1,878 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present the Susan Kohout and Chris Milton presentation of “Susan & Elizabeth: Friendship of Consequence”(preview story) at 6 p.m. Aug. 15-16, in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St.

IS ENDING

– In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre will host the final performances of the Let Me Be Frank Productions presentation of “The Frankstones”(my review) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-15, plus 1 p.m. Aug, 13 and 15.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will continue its production of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club”(my review)at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 14-15 and 21-22 and 2 p.m. Aug. 23.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “The Who’s Tommy,” five performances Aug. 13-15, a presentation of St. Norbert College Music Theatre-Next Stage, at Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “All Shook Up,” Aug. 13-16, a presentation of Peter Quince Performing Company, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly,” 17 performances Aug. 19-Sept. 6, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ TO BE DETERMINED: “Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” Aug. 20-22, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, at Herbert L. Williams Theatre, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

+ CANCELED: “The Little Mermaid,” six performances Aug. 20-23, a presentation of The Dance Company, in Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College De Pere; previously postponed March 19-22 and June 25-27.

CANCELED: “Dream Role,” Aug. 20-23, a UW-Fox Theatre presentation, at Perry Hall, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, Menasha; originally postponed from April 23-26.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “The Mountains Call My Name,” to Aug. 15, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Hamlet,” to Aug. 16, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest,” to Aug. 16, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Wittenberg,” to Aug. 17, a Door Shakespeare presentation, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” to Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks V: “Goodyear Goes Gershwin,” Aug. 13, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED, Country Fest USA, Aug. 13-15 (originally scheduled June 25-27), at Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Absolute Queen, Aug. 14, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, to Sept. 18; originally scheduled March 27.

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks VI: “The Three B’s,” Aug. 18, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns, Aug. 19, at Heritage Hill State Historical Park, Allouez.

+ CANCELED: Green Bay City Band, Aug. 19, at St. James Park, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks VII: “Love and War,” Aug. 20, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Jim Witter’s Feelin’ Groovy” Aug. 20, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc; originally postponed from March 21.