GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 522 public productions and at least 1,902 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In Chilton, Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe of Green Bay will present its Frank’s Tribute players at 7 p.m. Aug. 21-22 at Chilton Drive-In Theater prior to the showing of the movies “Unhinged” and “Jaws.” Info: getreelcinemas.com/chilton-drive-in/. Performances start at 7 p.m. The limit is 175 cars, first come, first served with gates opening at 5 p.m. Frank Hermans will portray Elvis Presley and Cher. Paul Evansen will perform Neil Diamond hits. Amy Riemer will portray Dusty Springfield. Lisa Borley will portray Barbra Streisand. Kasey Schumacher will portray Karen Carpenter. Mike Hermans will portray George Jones.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present a new collection of comedy skits as “Just Plane Funny” at 6 p.m. Aug. 22-23, in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St.

– In Peshtigo, Coastal Players will present “A John Denver SongBook” at 6 p.m. Aug. 26-28 at Badger Park Bandshell, Peshtigo. Admission is free.

– In Manitowoc, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will present an evening of jazz with Janet Planet Quartet at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 outdoors at The Wharf. Info: cccshows.org and wharfmanitowoc.com. The performance is part of a series. Ahead are “Bonfire at Bill’s” with Ten Strings Acoustic Duo, Sept. 19; “Party at the Pub” with Erin Boheme, Oct. 4; “Love Letters,” a stage play, Nov. 14-15; and “Jingle & Mingle” with Diana Shapiro and Andrew Dunlap, Dec. 5. Info: manitowocsymphony.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ TO BE DETERMINED: “Escanaba in Da Moonlight,” Aug. 20-22, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, at Herbert L. Williams Theatre, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Marinette Campus.

+ CANCELED: “The Little Mermaid,” six performances Aug. 20-23, a presentation of The Dance Company, in Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College De Pere; previously postponed from March 19-22 and June 25-27.

+ CANCELED: “Dream Role,” Aug. 20-23, a UW-Fox Theatre presentation, at Perry Hall, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, Menasha; originally postponed from April 23-26.

+ CANCELED: “Jimmy Buffett’s Margarittaville,” eight performances Aug. 25-30, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton; was postponed from March 24-29.

+ POSTPONED: “Lost in the ’50s” three performances Aug. 27-28, a presentation of Daddy Productions, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay; was postponed from June 5-11, now rescheduled to May 13-14 and 20, 2021.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “The Dixie Swim Club,” Aug. 21-23, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to dates to be announced.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” to Aug. 24, a Door Shakespeare production, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ CANCELED: “Sky Writing!” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” to Aug. 27, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” to Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly,” to Sept. 6, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks VIII: “A Heroic Return,” Aug. 20, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Jim Witter’s Feelin’ Groovy” Aug. 20, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc; originally postponed from March 21.

+ CANCELED: Peninsula Music Festival: Masterworks IX: “Nordic Greats,” Aug. 22, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: Jon Reep, Aug. 22, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, to Jan. 23, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “The Art of Polka” Aug. 27, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc; originally postponed from March 21.