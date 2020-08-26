This was the week many people were looking forward to “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margarittaville” at Appleton’s P-A-C.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 528 public productions and at least 1,915 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Peshtigo, Coastal Players will present “A John Denver SongBook” at 6 p.m. Aug. 26-28 at Badger Park Bandshell, Peshtigo. Admission is free.

– In Manitowoc, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will present an evening of jazz with Janet Planet Quartet at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 outdoors at The Wharf. Info: cccshows.org and wharfmanitowoc.com. The performance is part of a series. Ahead are “Bonfire at Bill’s” with Ten Strings Acoustic Duo, Sept. 19; “Party at the Pub” with Erin Boheme, Oct. 4; “Love Letters,” a stage play, Nov. 14-15; and “Jingle & Mingle” with Diana Shapiro and Andrew Dunlap, Dec. 5. Info: manitowocsymphony.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present: “The Forst Inn Sings: Jagged Little Tapestry: The Music of Alanis Morissette and Carole King” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present the final show in its “Drive-In Theater,” “Golden Age of Comedy” at 6 p.m. Aug. 29-30, in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1756 Michigan St.

– In Allouez, Play-by-Play Theatre of the Green Bay area, will present the William Shakespeare comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” at 3:15 and 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Heritage Hill State Historical Park(preview story).

IS ENDING

– DELAYED: In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of the Jones Hope Wooten comedy “The Dixie Swim Club”(review with original performance dates) at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and 2 p.m. Aug. 29.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Lost in the ’50s” three performances Aug. 27-28, a presentation of Daddy Productions, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay; was postponed from June 5-11, now rescheduled to May 13-14 and 20, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “Miracle on South Division Street,” was to start Aug. 28 as a production of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, now set for Sept. 11-12 and 18-20. Info: forstinn.com.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Fishing for the Moon,” to Aug. 28, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” to Aug. 29, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Jimmy Buffett’s Escapte to Margarittaville,” to Aug. 30, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton; was postponed from March 24-29.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” to Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly,” to Sept. 6, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: “The Art of Polka,” Aug. 27, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc; originally postponed from March 21.

+ POSTPONED: Leanne Morgan, Aug. 28, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Jan. 16, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Alan Jackson, Aug. 29, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Sept. 18, 2021.

ETCETERA

+ CANCELED: Artstreet 2020, multiple events Aug. 28-30 in downtown Green Bay.