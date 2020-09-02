Lisa Borley of Frank’s Tribute will present “An Evening of Barbra Streisand” in special shows at De Pere Cinema. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 530 public productions and at least 1,945 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, De Pere Cinema will host “An Evening of Barbra Streisand,” a live presentation by Lisa Borley of Frank’s Tribute, from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 4-5 prior to the screening of the 1976 Barbra Streisand-starring film “A Star Is Born.” Info: getreelcinemas.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” 29 performances Sept. 9-Oct. 18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” 24 performances Sept. 10-Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Mamma Mia!” Sept. 10-13, a Fond du Lac Community Theatre presentation, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” to Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly,” to Sept. 6, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, Sept. 3, a Brown County Civic Music Association event, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, to April 17, at Green Bay West High School; originally postponed from March 14.