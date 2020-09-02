LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving or no longer in calendar, part 25

Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19 impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lisa Borley of Frank’s Tribute will present “An Evening of Barbra Streisand” in special shows at De Pere Cinema. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 530 public productions and at least 1,945 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

IS ARRIVING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Info: forstinn.org.

– In De Pere, De Pere Cinema will host “An Evening of Barbra Streisand,” a live presentation by Lisa Borley of Frank’s Tribute, from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 4-5 prior to the screening of the 1976 Barbra Streisand-starring film “A Star Is Born.” Info: getreelcinemas.com.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” 29 performances Sept. 9-Oct. 18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” 24 performances Sept. 10-Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Mamma Mia!” Sept. 10-13, a Fond du Lac Community Theatre presentation, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Dad’s Season Tickets,” to Sept. 5, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Anyone Can Whistle,” to Sept. 5, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly,” to Sept. 6, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Maxwell Street Klezmer Band, Sept. 3, a Brown County Civic Music Association event, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, to April 17, at Green Bay West High School; originally postponed from March 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today