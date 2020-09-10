Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving or no longer in calendar, part 26

A long run of the Northern Sky Theater musical “Naked Radio” was due to start this week in Door County.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 536 public productions and at least 2,011 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, the week ahead would see performances by Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Jazz at the Trout in Appleton, Phoenix Players in Clintonville and most community arts/entertainment venues. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present “A Chorus Line – High School Edition” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11; 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12; and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 in Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror” and “I Hope I Get It.”

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host B2wins(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Info: weillcenter.com.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity live improv comedy shows resume this weekend in The Green Room Lounge with the all-ages “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and “Grown Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Info: thegreenroomonline.com. According to Chad Nehring, co-owner of The Green Room: “We’ve been closed since mid-March, and this represents the longest gap in our 30-plus year history as one of Wisconsin’s longest-running improv troupes. During the closure, we produced a wide variety of online shows, including our traditional ComedyCity shows, trivia, rogue comedy shows, game shows and live art auctions. We were thrilled to have many alumni performers join us from all over the country, certainly one of the benefits of performing virtually. We’ll return to the stage with performances at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday evenings, with the Friday show being our ‘Family Fun Show,’ with comedy suitable for all ages. In addition, our open mic series and other events will kick back into gear. As we come back to live performance, we’ve added several temporary procedures to address COVID-19. We’re requiring for the time being advance reservations only, with seating by group. Masks are required, including for our performers, which has led to a lot of unexpected creativity! We’ve added ‘Overflow,’ one of the area’s first truly contactless beverage ordering apps which will reduce our concession lines. We are very grateful to the City of De Pere, our landlord SAKS Holdings and Andy Krans, Definitely De Pere, the Small Business Administration and the WEDC for all of their support during our closure. Our over 35 performers and staff are excited to be back doing the art that they love, and we can’t wait to bring the laughs back. We’ve been helping people to laugh for over 30 years, and we’re not letting the pandemic stop us.”

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will host B2wins(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “Miracle on South Division Street”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 (preview) 11-12, 18-19 and 2 p.m. Sept. 20. Info: forstinn.org.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions will present “Buddy Holly & the ’50s”(preview story) as a drive-up dinner show with a noon meal and 12:30 p.m. show Sept. 12, in the Riverside Ballroom parking lot. Info: daddydproductions.com.

IS ONGOING

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” 59 performances, Sept. 11-Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: “I Wrote That One Too … A Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney Starring Steve Dorff,” Sept. 12-13, in Kimberly Clark Theater, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton, to May 7, 2021; originally scheduled in May 2020.

+ CANCELED: “My Fair Lady,” eight performances Sept. 17-20, 24-27, a presentation of Abrams Spotlight Productions, at Nancy Byng Theatre, Abrams; originally scheduled in March.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Mamma Mia!” to Sept. 13, a Fond du Lac Community Theatre presentation, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center; originally scheduled in April.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” to Oct. 18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” to Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Layne Yost John Denver Tribute, Sept. 11-12, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, originally scheduled May 18-19.

+ POSTPONED: Yi-Lan Niu, Sept. 12, a St. Norbert College faculty recital, De Pere, to March 27, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Sept. 12, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: The Lettermen, Sept. 15, a Fond du Lac Concert Association series event, Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Wilco and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 17, at Capital Credit Union Park, Ashwaubenon.