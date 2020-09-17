Performances continue through Sunday for The Forst Inn Arts Collective’s live production of “Miracle on South Division Street.” (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 561 public productions and at least 2,065 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, the week ahead would see performances by Evergreen Productions of greater Green Bay, Fond du Lac Community Theatre, Jazz at the Trout in Appleton and most community arts/entertainment venues. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions will present the new comedy musical “Sputnik Manitowoc.”(preview story) Performances at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19, Sept. 24-25; Oct. 1-3; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performances at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 17. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena will host Absolute Queen tribute act at 7 p.m. Sept. 18. Was postponed from March 27. Info: menomineenationarena.com.

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will host Bonfire at Bill’s featuring Ten Strings Acoustic Duo, at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at The Wharf. Info: cccshows.org.

IS ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Studio of Performing Arts will present its final performances of “A Chorus Line – High School Edition” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18 in Broadway Theatre. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror” and “I Hope I Get It.”

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present its final performances of “Miracle on South Division Street”(preview story)at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Sept. 20. Info: forstinn.org.

IS ONGOING

– In De Pere, ComedyCity live improv comedy shows continue in The Green Room Lounge with the all-ages “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and “Grown Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “My Fair Lady,” eight performances Sept. 17-20, 24-27, a presentation of Abrams Spotlight Productions, at Nancy Byng Theatre, Abrams; originally scheduled in March.

+ CANCELED: Julie’s Touch of Silver, Sept. 19, at Fox Cities, PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: “Rave On!” Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1, a presentation of Daddy D Productions, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Sept. 23-24, 30, 2021.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” to Oct. 18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” to Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” to Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

NORMALLY ARRIVING THIS WEEK

+ Evergreen Productions mainstage play

+ Green Bay Community Theater play

+ Fond du Lac Community Theatre play

+ Daddy D Productions presentation

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Wilco and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 17, at Capital Credit Union Park, Ashwaubenon.

+ POSTPONED: Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles, Sept. 18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to May 1, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Phil Vassar, Sept. 19, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Aug. 1, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: The Wailers, Sept. 20, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: Cher, Sept. 22, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: Will Martin, Sept. 24, a Fond du Lac Concert Association series event, Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center, to date to be determined.