GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 573 public productions and at least 2,082 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Weill Center in Sheboygan, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra in Appleton, Fond du Lac Concert Association, Blesch Auditorium in Menominee, Mich., The Grand Oshkosh and Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host the live show, The Gufs Acoustic, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Info: weillcenter.com. Limited capacity. Advanced tickets only.

– In Plymouth, Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company will present the Pat Cook play “If It’s Monday, This Must Be Murder!”(preview story) at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Tickets sold in advance only. Info: plymoutharts.org

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions Drive-Up will host Faith’s Journey in “Absolutely Country Definitely Gospel” in a “Drive-Up Dinner Show” Sept. 27 (1 p.m. meal, 1:30-3 p.m. show) in the Riverside Ballroom parking lot. Info: daddydproductions.com. The group is from Branson, Missouri. Featured are Jonathan Edwards, emcee and baritone; his wife Deana Edwards, soprano; and Scott Roberts, tenor and keyboards. The event includes a four-piece chicken dinner with the meal served to patrons’ vehicle, lawn chair or table, with individually wrapped utensils and “to go” boxes. Limited availability, with reservations required.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the Michael Healey play “The Drawer Boy”(preview story) at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8. Info: birderonbroadway.org

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions will continue its new comedy musical “Sputnik Manitowoc.”(review) Performances at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay are 7:30 p.m. Sept. Sept. 24-25; Oct. 1-3; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performances at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 17. Info: cccshows.org.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity live improv comedy shows continue in The Green Room Lounge with the all-ages “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, and “Grown Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Rave On!” Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1, a presentation of Daddy D Productions, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Sept. 23-24, 30, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Deadman’s Carnival,” Sept. 26, at Waupaca County Fairgrounds, Weyawega; had been postponed from August.

+ REVAMPED: “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Oct. 1-4, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh presentation, in Theatre Arts Center, Oshkosh, to a virtual presentation on dates to be announced.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” to Oct. 18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” to Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” to Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Will Martin, Sept. 24, a Fond du Lac Concert Association series event, Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College: “Mozart Masterworks,” Sept. 25, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to Jan. 29, 2021; originally scheduled March 20, 2020.

+ POSTPONED: Postmodern Jukebox, Sept. 25, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be announced in 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Vic Ferrari: “Symphony on the Rocks,” Sept. 25, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to March 13, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Luke Bryan, Sept. 26, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

+ POSTPONED: Vic Ferrari: “Symphony on the Rocks,” Sept. 26, at The Grand Oshkosh, to Oct. 17, 2020.

+ POSTPONED: “Stayin’ Alive, Bee Gees Tribute,” Sept. 26, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Delbert McClinton, Sept. 27, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Pierrot Lunaire,” Sept. 30, at Fort Howard Hall, Weidner Center, Green Bay, to fall 2021.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its virtual “Off-Stage Season” series with the webinar April Beiswenger, “Costume Design for the Stage,” from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 24. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XU9bkUy2QomlHp6qs_dm9Q. Space is limited: Beiswenger is a departmental sceneographer/design professor at St. Norbert College.