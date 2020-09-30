Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances arriving or no longer in calendar, part 29

Dan Sallinen and Jamie Buesing in a scene for “Dinner for One” presented by Rogue Theater of Sturgeon Bay. (Stuart Champeau)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 590 public productions and at least 2,151 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Door Community Auditorium in Fish Creek, Weidner Center in Green Bay, Weill Center in Sheboygan, The Grand Oshkosh, Fox Cities PAC in Appleton, UW-Oshkosh Theatre and Wolf River Theatrical Troupe in New London, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will present its live-stream concert with faculty violinist Luis Fernandez(preview story) as part of its “6:30 Concert Series” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at youtube.com/user/weidnercenter.

– In Sheboygan, The Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra String Quartet(preview story) has scheduled a live performance at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 on the Sheboygan City Green.

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present the Michael Healey play “The Drawer Boy”(preview story) at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present “The Forst Inn Sings: Jagged Little Tapestry,” the music of Alanis Morisette and Carole King,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Info: forstinn.org. According to the website: Carole King began writing hits for Little Eva and Aretha Franklin before breaking out as a soloist with her 1971 album “Tapestry.” Alanis Morisette shook the musical scene in 1995 with raw anthems from her landmark album “Jagged Little Pill.” The show features such songs as “You Oughta Know,” “I Feel the Earth Move.” “You Learn” and “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman.” Performing are Emilee Carroll, Ariel Ducat, Sam Gretz, Phillip Jindra, Tessa Komorowski, Erin LaFond, Shannon Paige, Patrick Schamburek, Kevin James Sievert and Zachary Eric Glaeser. Note: This performance was originally scheduled Aug. 29.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater will present a short fall run of “Drive-In Live Theater” with “Rogue Theater presents Cook Outs & One Acts” in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Performances are 5 p.m. Saturdays Oct. 3 and 10 and 2 p.m. Sundays Oct. 4 and 11. Info: (920) 818-0816 or the troupe’s Facebook site. Saturday performances are preceded by a cookout: Brat/hotdogs, chips, cookie and water for $5. Performed first is “Post-Its” by Paul Dooley and Winnie Holzman. Performed by Lola DeVillers and Stuart Champeau, the play tells the story of an ordinary couple with ups and downs in witty, sharp dialogue. The couple’s journey spans their lives together as read from small Post-It notes. Next is “Dinner for One” by Lauri Wylie. The play is a short British cabaret sketch from the 1920s. Revealed are James and Miss Sophie’s anniversary celebrations, performed by Dan Sallinen and Jamie Buesing. Miss Sophie has outlived her friends but continues to hold her annual party. Every year, James helps Miss Sophie celebrate her birthday by taking on the roles of her companions around the table. The sloped parking lot offers an amphitheater setting. Actors use microphones plugged into a radio receiver.

– In Manitowoc, Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra will continue its “Party at the Pub” series at 3 p.m. Oct. 4 with Erin Boheme singing at the Courthouse Pub. Info: cccshows.org.

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions will continue its new comedy musical “Sputnik Manitowoc.”(review) Performances at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-3; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performances at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 17. Info: cccshows.org.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity live improv comedy shows continue in The Green Room Lounge with the all-ages “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and “Grown Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ REVAMPED: “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Oct. 1-4, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh presentation, in Theatre Arts Center, Oshkosh, to a “pay-to-view” presentation Nov. 28-Dec. 6 along with “The Glass Menagerie.”

+ POSTPONED: “Disney’s Moana Jr.” (children’s), Oct. 2-4, 9-11, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, Marinette, in Herbert L. Williams Theatre, to dates to be announced.

+ CANCELED: “War of the Worlds: Radio Show,” Oct. 8-10, 15-17, a presentation of Wolf River Theatrical Troupe, New London.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Rave On!” Oct. 1, a presentation of Daddy D Productions, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Sept. 23-24, 30, 2021.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” to Oct. 18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” to Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” to Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: “Pierrot Lunaire,” Sept. 30, at Fort Howard Hall, Weidner Center, Green Bay, to fall 2021.

+ CANCELED: Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: Sphinx Virtuosi, Oct. 3, a presentation of Brown County Civic Music Association, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “The Forst Inn Sings Beatles,” Oct. 3, a presentation of The Forst Inn Art Collective, Tish Mills.

+ CANCELED: Bon Iver, Oct. 8, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its virtual “Off-Stage Season” series with the webinar by Erin Gerard and Chad Bishop on the basics of “Stage Management” from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sMQ_WsIBS1mdZcq90jGClA Space is limited. Gerard has a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in theater with an emphasis on technical theater. Bishop also attended UWGB and has been employed for the last five years by Lighthouse Productions, a sound and lighting production company based in Green Bay. Stage managers provide practical and organizational support to the director, actors, designers, stage crew and technicians throughout the production process. Reminder: All live productions scheduled to take place from April 2020 through April 2021 have been postponed one year.