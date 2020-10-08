The touring Broadway musical “Mean Girls” was to arrive in Appleton next week. (Joan Marcus)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Along with a few performances that are happening live with in-person audiences, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the “was arriving,” etc. events are canceled or postponed.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 603 public productions and at least 2,208 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

Many organizations canceling or postponing performances through the end of the year at least. In a normal year, last year, the week ahead saw performances at or by Box in the Wood Theatre Guild in Shawano, Sheboygan Theatre Company, Lawrence University Artist Series, The Green Room Lounge in De Pere, Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Abrams Spotlight Productions, Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, Civic Symphony of Green Bay, Door Community Auditorium, Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra, Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Weidner Center in Green Bay and Weill Center in Sheboygan, among ongoing professional and community theater productions. The tallies above have become mere shadows of performances influenced by the coronavirus.

IS ARRIVING

– Sold out: In Oshkosh, Menominee Nation Arena is hosting a live drive-in concert by Beartooth at 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: menomineearena.com.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts will host The Honeygoats live at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Info: weillcenter.com.

IS ENDING

– In De Pere, Birder Players will present its final performance of the Michael Healey play “The Drawer Boy”(my review) at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Info: birderonbroadway.org.

– In Sturgeon Bay, Rogue Theater(my review) will present its final performances of “Post-Its” and “Dinner for One” in the back parking lot of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 (cook out at 4 p.m.) and 2 p.m. Oct. 11. Info: (920) 818-0816 or the troupe’s Facebook site.

IS ONGOING

– In Green Bay and Manitowoc, Let Me Be Frank Productions will continue its new comedy musical “Sputnik Manitowoc.”(my review) Performances at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay are 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performances at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 17. Info: cccshows.org.

– In De Pere, ComedyCity live improv comedy shows continue in The Green Room Lounge with the all-ages “Family Fun Show” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and “Grown Up Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Info: thegreenroomonline.com.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective will host “Wednesday Magic at the Forst” featuring Monty Witt and other comedy magic acts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Info: forstinn.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “War of the Worlds: Radio Show,” Oct. 8-10, 15-17, a presentation of Wolf River Theatrical Troupe, New London.

+ CANCELED: “And If Elected,” (20 performances) Oct. 9-29, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “And Then There Were None,” Oct. 9-11, 16-18, a presentation of Box in the Wood Theatre Guild, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano.

+ CANCELED: “A Streetcar Named Desire” Oct. 9-10 (preview), 16-17, 23-24, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, at Forst Inn, Tisch Mills.

+ CANCELED: “Mean Girls,” (eight performances) Oct. 13-18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Ballet Hispanico, Oct. 14, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek, to Oct. 21, 2021.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Disney’s Moana Jr.” (children’s), Oct. 9-11, a presentation of Theatre on the Bay, Marinette, in Herbert L. Williams Theatre, to dates to be announced.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Rounding Third,” to Oct. 18, a presentation of Peninsula Players Theatre, at the company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. Was to substitute “The Gentleman Thief.”

+ CANCELED: “Moonlight and Magnolias,” to Oct. 25, a presentation of Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Naked Radio,” to Oct. 31, a presentation of Northern Sky Theater, at Gould Theater, Fish Creek.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Bon Iver, Oct. 8, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Kansas, Oct. 9, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to June 4, 2021.

+ CANCELED: John Berry, Oct. 9, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: Bill Blagg, Oct. 10, at Ashwaubenon PAC.

+ POSTPONED: “James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash,” (four performances) Oct. 10-11, at The Grand Oshkosh, to March 6-7, 2021; originally postponed from March 18-19, 2020.

+ CANCELED: Steely Dane, Oct. 10, at Door Community Auditorium, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: George Winston, Oct. 13, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay; to April 30, 2021; originally postponed from April 21, 2020.

+ CANCELED: Eagle Mania, Oct. 15, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: Foo Fighters, Oct. 15, Resch Center, Ashwaubenon.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Green Bay Community Theater will continue its virtual “Off-Stage Season” series with the webinar by Craig Berken, Kristi Skrinska and Dave Zochert on “Directing” from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zM2M5YnaTFaZguAK69cmxw Space is limited. From the theater: Each director approaches his or her job a bit differently, but for all productions, the process starts with their vision. Theater is storytelling. It is the director’s responsibility to set the creative vision for the story. This helps everyone involved tell the best story. From there, each director works with his or her team on the many aspects necessary to bring a show to life. Hear how it’s done.