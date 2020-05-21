Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 10

Self-portrait of Artemisia Gentileschi, historic artist who is the subject of the play “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True,” a production of which Theatre Z has put off. (Public domain)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 166 public productions and at least 448 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Opera Studies: “Spring Opera Scenes,” May 21, in Stansbury Theatre on campus.

+ POSTPONED: “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True,” May 27-30, a Theatre Z production, Baer Art Gallery, St. Norbert College, De Pere, perhaps to May 2021.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Mary Poppins,” May 21-23, presented by Sheboygan Theatre Company, at Horace Mann Middle School, Sheboygan.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” 20 performances to June 7, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” 20 performances to June 15, a Door Shakespeare production, at Ephraim Village Hall; was originally postponed to start outdoors July 27 at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor, and was later canceled altogether.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Tom Washatka and John Greiner, May 21, as part of the Jazz at the Trout series, Trout Art Museum, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: “Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute,” May 25, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to June 25.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Chamber Music Series Concert, May 26.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Jazz Ensemble Concert,May 27, in Memorial Chapel on campus.

ETCETERA

– In Green Bay, Neville Public Museum will present the exhibition “Amazing Dinosaurs” May 26-Nov. 8. Info: nevillepublicmuseum.org.