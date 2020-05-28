Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 11

Scene from “AJR – The Neotheater World Tour Pt2,” which has been postponed at the Resch Center.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 178 public productions and at least 474 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

WAS ARRIVING

+ “AJR – The Neotheater World Tour Pt2” May 31 at the Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, has been postponed to a date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” eight performances May 29-June 20, including two previews, presented by The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ POSTPONED: Daddy D Productions: “Lost in the ’50s,” June 4-5, 11, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Aug. 27 (two shows)-28.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “It’s True, It’s True, It’s True,” May 27-30, a Theatre Z production, Baer Art Gallery, St. Norbert College, De Pere, to perhaps May 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “Tuesdays with Morrie,” May 29-31, a presentation of The Forst Inn Arts Collective, to dates to be determined.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” 20 performances to June 7, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” 20 performances to June 15, a Door Shakespeare production, at Ephraim Village Hall; was originally postponed to start outdoors July 27 at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor, and was later canceled altogether.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Spring Choir Concert, May 29, in Memorial Chapel on campus.

+ POSTPONED: The Chantelles: “My Favorite Things,” May 29, 31, at St. Norbert College, De Pere, to spring 2021.

+ POSTPONED: “Celtic Woman Celebration – The 15th Anniversary World Tour,” May 30, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to June 3, 2021.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Symphonic Band Concert, May 30, in Memorial Chapel on campus.

+ POSTPONED: Lauren Daigle, May 30, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to April 29, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: Vivace, May 30, at The Grand Oshkosh, to 2020-2021 season.

+ POSTPONED: Animation – Tribute to Rush, May 30, at Weill Center for the Performing Arts, Sheboygan, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Percussion Ensemble Concert, May 31, in Memorial Chapel on campus.

+ CANCELED: “Simply Billy – A Tribute to Billy Joel,” June 4, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.