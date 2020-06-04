Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 12

Scene from Northern Sky Theater’s 2012 production of “Belgians in Heaven.” (Len Villano)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 186 public productions and at least 544 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Julie’s Touch of Silver,” June 5, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Sept. 19.

+ CANCELED: “Baxter’s – Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” June 5-20, a Let Me Be Frank Productions presentation, 10 performances at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, and one performance June 10 at Capitol Civic Center, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: “Cinderella,” June 6, a presentation of Brittany’s School of Dance, at Weill Center for the Performing Arts, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: Door Kinetic Arts Festival, multiple live and film events, June 7-12, at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor.

+ TO BE ANNOUNCED: “The Outsider,” eight performances, June 11-19, an Attic Chamber Theatre Inc. presentation, at Lucia Baehman Theatre, Menasha, with plans to be announced as troupe reshapes its season schedule.

+ CANCELED: “Love Stings,” June 10-Aug. 29, 44 performances, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Belgians in Heaven,” June 11-Aug. 27, 22 performances, a Northern Sky Theater presentation, Peninsula State Park Amphitheater, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “Chess The Musical,” June 11-17, a St. Norbert College Music Theatre Summer Stage presentation, in Walter Theatre, De Pere.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” 20 performances to June 7, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: “Swing!” eight performances to June 20, including two previews, presented by The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills.

+ POSTPONED: Daddy D Productions: “Lost in the ’50s,” June 11, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Aug. 27 (two shows)-28.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” 20 performances to June 15, a Door Shakespeare production, at Ephraim Village Hall; was originally postponed to start outdoors July 27 at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor, and was later canceled altogether.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: “Simply Billy – A Tribute to Billy Joel,” June 4, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Symphony Orchestra Concert, June 5, in Memorial Chapel, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra: “Gershwin in Paris,” had been postponed to June 6, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.