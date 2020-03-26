Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 2

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)
Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.
WAS ARRIVING
+ POSTPONED: “Two Rooms,” March 26-28, by Vintage Theatre, Oshkosh, to dates to be determined.
+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” March 26-April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.
+ POSTPONED: “Broadway Princess Party,” March 27, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to Nov. 6.
+ CANCELED: “Charlotte’s Web,” March 29, at Ashwaubenon PAC.
+ CANCELED: “Llama Llama Red Pajama Live,” March 29, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.
+ CANCELED: “Perfect Arrangement,” April 1-5, St. Norbert College (De Pere) Theatre Studies production.
+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 1-4, 8, 11, 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.
WAS ENDING
+ POSTPONED: “Escape to Margarittaville,” final performances March 26-29, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, info to be announced.
+ POSTPONED: “My Fair Lady,” final performances March 27-29, by Abrams Spotlight Productions; dates being considered.
WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE
+ CANCELED: Ball in the House, March 26, River City Concert Association event, Blesch Auditorium, Menominee, Mich.
+ POSTPONED: Absolute Queen, March 27, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, to Aug. 14.
+ POSTPONED: Greg Hahn, March 27, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Nov. 12.
+ POSTPONED: Peter Mayer: Benefit Concert for St. John’s, March 28, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to April 11.
+ CANCELED: Speakeasy on Stage, March 28, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.
+ POSTPONED: Yi-Lan Niu, soprano, and Elaine Moss, piano, March 28, at St. Norbert College, De Pere, to Sept. 12.
+ CANCELED: UW Varsity Band, March 29, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.
+ POSTPONED: “The Art of Polka,” March 29, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Aug. 27.
+ CANCELED: St. Norbert Community Band, March 30, at St. Norbert College, De Pere.
+ CANCELED: Jeff Black, April 1, at White Gull Inn, Fish Creek.
+ CANCELED: “I Love a Piano” with Tony DeSare Trio, April 2, Fond du Lac Concert Association event.