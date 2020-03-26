Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 2

Reflecting the mood of many people today are characters portrayed by Adam Baurain and Tara Gulbrandsen in the Vintage Theatre production of “Two Rooms” that has been postponed in Oshkosh. (Michael Laskowski)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Two Rooms,” March 26-28, by Vintage Theatre, Oshkosh, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” March 26-April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

+ POSTPONED: “Broadway Princess Party,” March 27, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to Nov. 6.

+ CANCELED: “Charlotte’s Web,” March 29, at Ashwaubenon PAC.

+ CANCELED: “Llama Llama Red Pajama Live,” March 29, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: “Perfect Arrangement,” April 1-5, St. Norbert College (De Pere) Theatre Studies production.

+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 1-4, 8, 11, 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Escape to Margarittaville,” final performances March 26-29, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, info to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: “My Fair Lady,” final performances March 27-29, by Abrams Spotlight Productions; dates being considered.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Ball in the House, March 26, River City Concert Association event, Blesch Auditorium, Menominee, Mich.

+ POSTPONED: Absolute Queen, March 27, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, to Aug. 14.

+ POSTPONED: Greg Hahn, March 27, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Nov. 12.

+ POSTPONED: Peter Mayer: Benefit Concert for St. John’s, March 28, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to April 11.

+ CANCELED: Speakeasy on Stage, March 28, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Yi-Lan Niu, soprano, and Elaine Moss, piano, March 28, at St. Norbert College, De Pere, to Sept. 12.

+ CANCELED: UW Varsity Band, March 29, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: “The Art of Polka,” March 29, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Aug. 27.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert Community Band, March 30, at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Jeff Black, April 1, at White Gull Inn, Fish Creek.

+ CANCELED: “I Love a Piano” with Tony DeSare Trio, April 2, Fond du Lac Concert Association event.