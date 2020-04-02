Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)
Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.
WAS ARRIVING
+ CANCELED: “LEAP: The Human Kindness Project,” April 3, 5, at Southern Door Community Auditorium, Brussels.
+ CANCELED: UW-Green Bay Dance’s DanceWorks, April 4-5.
+ CANCELED: Daddy D Productions’ “Gospel: Oh Happy Day,” April 4-5, at Riverside Ballroom.
+ POSTPONED: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” April 6, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be announced.
+ CANCELED: “Eternity,” April 6, play reading by Peninsula Players Theatre.
+ CANCELED: “Top Girl,” April 8-11, UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus.
WAS ENDING
+ CANCELED: “Perfect Arrangement,” April 2-5, St. Norbert College (De Pere) Theatre Studies production.
WAS ONGOING
+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 2-4, 8, 11, 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.
+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” to April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.
+ CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” to April 25, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay; also April 15, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.
WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE
+ CANCELED: “I Love a Piano” with Tony DeSare Trio, April 2, Fond du Lac Concert Association event.
+ CANCELED: Anderson and Roe Piano Duo in Artist Series, April 3, Lawrence University, Appleton.
+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Big Band, April 4, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.
+ POSTPONED: Bert Kreischer, April 4, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be announced.
+ POSTPONED: FanFAIRE, April 4, at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be announced.
+ POSTPONED: Bill Engvall, April 4, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Nov. 7.
+ POSTPONED: “Postmodern Jukbox,” April 4, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be announced.
+ POSTPONED: The Wisconsin Singers, April 5, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.
+ POSTPONED: Alice Cooper, April 5, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to date to be announced.
+ CANCELED: Bell Choir, April 5, at St. Norbert College, De Pere.
+ POSTPONED: St. Jude Jam, April 7, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be determined.
+ CANCELED: SistaStrings, April 9, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.