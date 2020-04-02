Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 3

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 3

Coronavirus

Scene from “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” postponed at the Weidner Center. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis.

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “LEAP: The Human Kindness Project,” April 3, 5, at Southern Door Community Auditorium, Brussels.

+ CANCELED: UW-Green Bay Dance’s DanceWorks, April 4-5.

+ CANCELED: Daddy D Productions’ “Gospel: Oh Happy Day,” April 4-5, at Riverside Ballroom.

+ POSTPONED: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” April 6, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

+ CANCELED: “Eternity,” April 6, play reading by Peninsula Players Theatre.

+ CANCELED: “Top Girl,” April 8-11, UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Perfect Arrangement,” April 2-5, St. Norbert College (De Pere) Theatre Studies production.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 2-4, 8, 11, 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” to April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

+ CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” to April 25, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay; also April 15, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: “I Love a Piano” with Tony DeSare Trio, April 2, Fond du Lac Concert Association event.

+ CANCELED: Anderson and Roe Piano Duo in Artist Series, April 3, Lawrence University, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Big Band, April 4, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: Bert Kreischer, April 4, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: FanFAIRE, April 4, at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: Bill Engvall, April 4, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Nov. 7.

+ POSTPONED: “Postmodern Jukbox,” April 4, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: The Wisconsin Singers, April 5, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: Alice Cooper, April 5, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to date to be announced.

+ CANCELED: Bell Choir, April 5, at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: St. Jude Jam, April 7, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: SistaStrings, April 9, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

