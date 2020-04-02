Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 3

Scene from “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” postponed at the Weidner Center. (Publicity photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “LEAP: The Human Kindness Project,” April 3, 5, at Southern Door Community Auditorium, Brussels.

+ CANCELED: UW-Green Bay Dance’s DanceWorks, April 4-5.

+ CANCELED: Daddy D Productions’ “Gospel: Oh Happy Day,” April 4-5, at Riverside Ballroom.

+ POSTPONED: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” April 6, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

+ CANCELED: “Eternity,” April 6, play reading by Peninsula Players Theatre.

+ CANCELED: “Top Girl,” April 8-11, UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Perfect Arrangement,” April 2-5, St. Norbert College (De Pere) Theatre Studies production.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 2-4, 8, 11, 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” to April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

+ CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” to April 25, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay; also April 15, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: “I Love a Piano” with Tony DeSare Trio, April 2, Fond du Lac Concert Association event.

+ CANCELED: Anderson and Roe Piano Duo in Artist Series, April 3, Lawrence University, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Big Band, April 4, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: Bert Kreischer, April 4, at Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: FanFAIRE, April 4, at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: Bill Engvall, April 4, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to Nov. 7.

+ POSTPONED: “Postmodern Jukbox,” April 4, at Weill Center, Sheboygan, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: The Wisconsin Singers, April 5, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: Alice Cooper, April 5, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to date to be announced.

+ CANCELED: Bell Choir, April 5, at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: St. Jude Jam, April 7, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: SistaStrings, April 9, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.