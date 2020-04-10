Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 4

The JoJo Siwa tour date at the Resch Center is among the performances put off in the region in the week ahead.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Things My Mother Taught Me,” April 16-18, 22-26, a Green Bay Community Theater production at Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, Green Bay, to dates to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Top Girl,” April 10-11, UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 11, 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” to April 25, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay; also April 15, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” to April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Rainbow Over Wisconsin, April 10, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Justin Moore, April 11, Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Peter Mayer: Benefit Concert for St. John’s, April 11, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center; had been postponed from March 28.

+ POSTPONED: Cher, April 12, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Sept. 22.

+ POSTPONED: JoJo Siwa, April 15, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Ellyses Kuan, piano, April 16, a guest artist at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 58 public productions and at least 156 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.