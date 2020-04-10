Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 4

1  of  58
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 4

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

The JoJo Siwa tour date at the Resch Center is among the performances put off in the region in the week ahead.

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Things My Mother Taught Me,” April 16-18, 22-26, a Green Bay Community Theater production at Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, Green Bay, to dates to be determined.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “Top Girl,” April 10-11, UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus.

WAS ONGOING

+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 11, 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” to April 25, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay; also April 15, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” to April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Rainbow Over Wisconsin, April 10, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Justin Moore, April 11, Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Peter Mayer: Benefit Concert for St. John’s, April 11, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center; had been postponed from March 28.

+ POSTPONED: Cher, April 12, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Sept. 22.

+ POSTPONED: JoJo Siwa, April 15, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Ellyses Kuan, piano, April 16, a guest artist at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 58 public productions and at least 156 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

