Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronovirus COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Things My Mother Taught Me,” April 16-18, 22-26, a Green Bay Community Theater production at Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, Green Bay, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Stomp,” April 17, as part of Kohler Distinguished Guest Artist Series, at Kohler Memorial Theatre, Kohler, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Three Days of Rain,” April 17-18, 24-25, an Isadoora Theatre Company production for The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to June 12-13, 19-21.

+ POSTPONED: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” April 17-19, 22-23, a Birder Players production, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Tain Bo Cuailnge” or “The Cattle Raid of Cooley,” April 17-18, 24-25, a Cardboard Theatre production at The Green Room Lounge, De Pere, to June 12-13, 19-20.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Opera Theatre production, April 17, 19.

+ POSTPONED: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” April 17-19, 24-26, at Theatre on the Bay, Marinette, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Opera Workshop production, April 18.

+ CANCELED: Monkey Baa Theatre Company’s “Diary of a Wombat,” April 18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “The Underwater Bubble Show,” April 19, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: “Mamma Mia!” April 23-26, a Fond du Lac Community Theatre production, at Goodrich Little Theatre, Fond du Lac.

+ POSTPONED: “Dream Role,” April 23-25, at James W. Perry Hall, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, Menasha, to Aug. 20-23.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “The Case of the Mysterious Cravat,” April 18, a Rogue Theatre dinner theater production at Door County restaurants, to dates to be determined.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” to April 25, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” to April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: Ellyses Kuan, piano, April 16, a guest artist at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Gaines and Wagoner Trio, April 16, a “Jazz at the Trout” program, at Trout Art Museum, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Semi-Toned, April 17, at Ashwaubenon PAC.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band Concert, April 17, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Kansas, April 18, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Oct. 9.

+ POSTPONED: Washington Saxophone Quartet, April 18, for Brown County Civic Music Association, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

+ POSTPONED: James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash, April 18, at The Grand Oshkosh, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra: “Gershwin in Paris,” April 18, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: Semi-Toned, April 18, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: Melody Moore, soprano, April 18, as part of Guest Artist Series of Lawrence University, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Ken Cowan, organ, April 18, as part of Canon John O. Bruce Memorial Organ Concert Series, at St. Norbert Abbey Church, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Civic Symphony of Green Bay, April 19, “April in the Aire” at St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Allouez Village Band, April 20, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Mark Urness, double bass, April 20, a faculty recital at Lawrence University, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Appleton All City Strings Festival, April 21, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: George Winston, April 21, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 13.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Wind Ensemble/Orchestra and Symphonic Band, April 23, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Erin K. Murphy, flute, April 23, guest recital at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll, April 23, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 15, 2021.

TOTALS TO DATE Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 89 public productions and at least 231 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.