Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 6

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “Mamma Mia!” April 23-26, a Fond du Lac Community Theatre production, at Goodrich Little Theatre, Fond du Lac.

+ POSTPONED: “Dream Role,” April 23-25, at James W. Perry Hall, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, Menasha, to Aug. 20-23.

+ CANCELED: “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” April 24-25, 30-May 2, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance production, in University Theatre, UW-Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Almost, Maine,” April 24-26, May 1-3, a Box in the Wood Theatre Guild production, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano.

+ CANCELED: Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, April 27, as part of River Cities Concert Association series, Blesch Auditorium, Menominee, Mich.

+ POSTPONED: “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” April 30-May 3, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre production in Frederic March Theatre on campus, to Oct. 1-4.

+ POSTPONED: “The Boys Next Door,” April 30-May 3, an Oshkosh Playin’ Round production in First English Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway Spring Showcase, seven performances April 30, May 2, 9-10, 14-15, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus, De Pere.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” April 23, a Birder Players production, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Let Me Be Frank Productions’ “Menoma-Mia,” to April 23-25, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: “Things My Mother Taught Me,” April 23-26, a Green Bay Community Theater production at Robert Lee Brault Playhouse, Green Bay, to dates to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” to April 23-26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

+ POSTPONED: “Three Days of Rain,” April 24-25, an Isadoora Theatre Company production for The Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to June 12-13, 19-21.

+ POSTPONED: “Tain Bo Cuailnge” or “The Cattle Raid of Cooley,” April 24-25, a Cardboard Theatre production at The Green Room Lounge, De Pere, to June 12-13, 19-20.

+ POSTPONED: “The Importance of Being Earnest,” April 24-26, at Theatre on the Bay, Marinette, to dates to be determined.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Wind Ensemble/Orchestra and Symphonic Band, April 23, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Erin K. Murphy, flute, April 23, guest recital at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll, April 23, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to April 15, 2021.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Concert Choir and University Singers, April 24, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Phil Vassar, April 24, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Sept. 19.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Spring Band Concert, April 24, in Walter Theatre on campus.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Symphony Orchestra, Concert Choir, Cantata and Viking Chorale: Mendelssohn’s “Elijah,” April 24, Memorial Chapel on campus.

+ POSTPONED: Reba McEntire, April 25, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to July 31.

+ POSTPONED: Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets, April 25, at Ashwaubenon PAC, to March 6, 2021.

+ POSTPONED: STEEM: Steve March-Tormé and Michael Bailey, April 25, at The Grand Oshkosh, to July 18.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Grand Finale,” April 25, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Beginnings, April 28, for Fond du Lac Concert association, at Fond du Lac PAC.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Fresh Ink Composition Band Concert, April 28, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Kyshona, April 29, for White Gull Inn folk music series, Fish Creek.

+ POSTPONED: Pierrot lunaire: Courtney Sherman, soprano, April 29, as part of 6:30 Concert Series, in Fort Howard Hall, Weidner Center, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Jazz Faculty Concert, April 29, in Harper Hall on campus, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Jazz Ensembles, April 30, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Smooth Hound Smith with Feed the Dog, April 30, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Sept. 10.

+ CANCELED: Nick Zoulek, saxophone, April 30, guest recital at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

TOTALS TO DATE Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 100 public productions and at least 287 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.