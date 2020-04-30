Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 7

The nationally touring production of “The Band’s Visit” was due next week in Appleton. (Company photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 127 public productions and at least 341 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” April 30-May 3, a University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre production in Frederic March Theatre on campus, to Oct. 1-4.

+ POSTPONED: “The Boys Next Door,” April 30-May 3, an Oshkosh Playin’ Round production in First English Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, to dates to be determined.

POSTPONED: “Country Legends,” April 30-May 1, 7, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Jan. 27-28, 2021.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway Spring Showcase, seven performances April 30, May 2, 9-10, 14-15, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “Cheaper by the Dozen,” May 1-3, 7-9, an Evergreen Productions presentation, at Webb Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “Remembering Red: A Tribute to Red Skelton,” May 3, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: “The Band’s Visit,” eight performances May 5-10, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

POSTPONED: “The Foreigner,” May 7-9, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to June 16-18.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” April 30-May 2, a University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance production, in University Theatre, UW-Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: “Almost, Maine,” May 1-3, a Box in the Wood Theatre Guild production, at Mielke Arts Center, Shawano.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music Jazz Ensembles, April 30, at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Smooth Hound Smith with Feed the Dog, April 30, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Sept. 10.

+ CANCELED: Nick Zoulek, saxophone, April 30, guest recital at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: “Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles,” Thrivent Financial Hall, May 1, Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Sept. 18.

+ POSTPONED: “I Wrote That One Too… A Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney Starring Steve Dorff,” May 1, in Kimberly-Clark Theater, Fox Cities PAC, Appleton, to Sept. 12.

+ CANCELED: Tigran Hamasyan Trio, May 1, as part of Lawrence University Jazz Series in Memorial Chapel, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Jazz Ensemble, May 1, in Music Hall.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Spring Choral Concert, May 1, in Walter Theatre, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: Doctors in Recital Fox Valley, May 2, at Perry Hall, UW-Oshkosh, Fox Cities, Menasha.

+ CANCELED: Capitol Civic Centre Community Chorale, May 2, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra: “Celebrating Women and Beethoven,” May 2, at The Grand Oshkosh.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Chorale: “The Poet Speaks,” May 2, at First Congregational Church, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: Lakeshore Wind Ensemble: “An American Salute,” May 2, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Student Bell Choir, May 3, in Dudley Birder Hall, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Chamber Music Concert, May 3, in Dudley Birder Hall, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Student Honors Recital, May 5, in Dudley Birder Hall, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Chamber Ensembles, May 6, in Fort Howard Hall, Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Ian Dicke, composer, May 6, as part of Lawrence University New Music Series in Harper Hall, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra, May 6, in Music Hall.

+ POSTPONED: Jimmy Eat World, May 7, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Nov. 2.

+ POSTPONED but likely canceled: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, May 7, a Brown County Civic Music Association event at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

ETCETERA

– In Appleton, Lawrence University’s Jazz Band, performing as a Latin Jazz/Afro-Cuban ensemble, earned a Latin Group award in DownBeat magazine’s 43rd annual Student Music Awards, announced April 28. According to a press release: This is the third consecutive year the program has earned a DownBeat award. The 2020 honors will appear in the June edition of the magazine. The Latin Jazz/Afro-Cuban endeavor started as exploration last year for the LU Jazz Band. A number of Conservatory of Music students expressed interest in expanding their knowledge and skills in Afro-Cuban music. Jose Encarnacio, an assistant professor of music and director of jazz studies, and two students from the percussion studio, Alex Quade and Nolan Ehlers, coincidentally were in the process of learning to play Bata music, sacred African music of the Yoruba people of Nigeria, Africa. “Nolan had been in Cuba studying abroad, learning about Afro-Cuban rhythms and traditions,” Encarnacion said. “I found these conditions to be perfect timing for converting Jazz Band into a Latin Jazz/Afro-Cuban ensemble. In collaboration with Nolan, we put a concert together. Nolan, as co-director, would teach some of the traditional rhythms and songs as I worked with the style and feel of the music.” It was the performance from that concert, “Afro-Cuban Roots and Traditions,” that garnered the DownBeat award. In the previous two years, the Lawrence University Jazz Ensemble took home the prize in the large ensemble category.