Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Along with a few occurring events online, below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 143 public productions and at least 370 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

ARRIVING

– In Green Bay, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance will present an online reading of Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” at 7 p.m. May 7. Info: https://cahsseffect.org/dollshouse/. Snapshot: In the final scene of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 masterwork, “A Doll’s House,” Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children and begin a life on her own. The climactic event is known for propelling drama into the modern age. In “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind? Note: The play contains strong language and is intended for mature audiences. Performances were originally scheduled April 24-25 and April 30-May 2.

– In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will present its fundraiser “A Grand Night” featuring a one-hour performance of the Brazilian duo B2wins at 7 p.m. May 8, followed by the announcement of its 2020-2021 season. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

WAS ARRIVING

+ POSTPONED: “The Foreigner,” May 7-9, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to June 16-18.

+ CANCELED: “The Diary of Ann Frank,” May 8-10, 15-17, a presentation of The Machickanee Players, in Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto.

+ POSTPONED: “The Lion King, JR.,” six performances May 13-17, a Birder Studio Students Production, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “The Domino Effect,” four performances May 14-16, a Lawrence University Theatre production, Stansbury Theatre on campus, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” 20 performances May 14-June 7, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

WAS ENDING

+ POSTPONED: “Country Legends,” May 7, at Riverside Ballroom, Green Bay, to Jan. 27-28, 2021.

+ CANCELED: “Cheaper by the Dozen,” May 7-9, an Evergreen Productions presentation, at Webb Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “The Band’s Visit,” May 7-10, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

WAS ONGOING

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway Spring Showcase, May 9-10, 14-15, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus, De Pere.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: Jimmy Eat World, May 7, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Nov. 2.

+ POSTPONED but likely canceled: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, May 7, a Brown County Civic Music Association event at Weidner Center, Green Bay.

+ ALTERED: “A Grand Night with B2wins,” 7:30 p.m. May 8, on website of The Grand Oshkosh.

+ POSTPONED: Jo Dee Messina, May 8, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 30.

+ POSTPONED: Classic Nashville Roadshow, May 8, a Fond du Lac Concert Association event, at Fond du Lac Performing Arts Center, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College: “America Sings,” May 8-9, in Walter Theatre, St. Norbert College, De Pere.

+ POSTPONED: “TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute,” May 9, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to Oct. 16.

+ CANCELED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: “Hope,” May 9, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Choirs, May 9, in Music Hall.

+ POSTPONED: Foo Fighters, May 10, at Resch Center, Ashwaubenon, to Oct. 15.

+ CANCELED: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Bands, May 10, in Music Hall.

+ CANCELED: Improvisation Group of Lawrence University Concert, May 13, in Harper Hall on campus, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks,” May 14, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Sept. 25. (Second postponement; original date was March 14).