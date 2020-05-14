Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendar, part 9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been rescheduled. At the end of the compilation is a news note.

TOTALS TO DATE

Since the performance cancellations and postponements started around March 12 in Northeastern Wisconsin, affected have been at least 160 public productions and at least 439 performances, not counting club, casino or other engagements.

WAS ARRIVING

+ CANCELED: “The Domino Effect,” four performances May 14-16, a Lawrence University Theatre production, Stansbury Theatre on campus, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: “Tiny Beautiful Things,” 20 performances May 14-June 7, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Barb’s Centre for Dance – Green Bay, four performances May 15-17, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to dates to be determined.

+ CANCELED: “Mary Poppins,” May 15-17, 20-23, presented by Sheboygan Theatre Company, at Horace Mann Middle School, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Showcase, May 16, at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Appleton.

+ CANCELED: Birder Players Cabaret: “Lady Sings the Blues,” May 20, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],” 20 performances May 20-June 15, a Door Shakespeare production, at Ephraim Village Hall; was originally postponed to start outdoors July 27 at Bjorklunden, Baileys Harbor, and was later canceled altogether.

WAS ENDING

+ CANCELED: St. Norbert College Knights on Broadway Spring Showcase, May 14-15, in Dudley Birder Hall on campus, De Pere.

+ CANCELED: “The Diary of Ann Frank,” May 15-17, a presentation of The Machickanee Players, in Park Avenue Playhouse, Oconto.

+ POSTPONED: “The Lion King, JR.,” six performances May 14-17, a Birder Studio Students Production, at Broadway Theatre, De Pere, to dates to be determined.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

+ POSTPONED: “Vic Ferrari: Symphony on the Rocks,” May 14, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Sept. 25. (Second postponement; original date was March 14).

+ POSTPONED: “A Tribute to the Music of John Denver by Layne Yost,” May 15-16, at Forst Inn Arts Collective, Tisch Mills, to June 26-27.

+ CANCELED: Baylanders Barbershop Chorus: “The Good Time Radio Hour,” two shows May 16, at The Salvation Army Kroc Center Green Bay.

+ CANCELED: Allouez Village Band, May 18, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay.

+ POSTPONED: Art Garfunkel, May 21, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ POSTPONED: Last of the Big Bands, May 16, at Gerold Opera House, Weyauwega, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Wind Ensemble Concert, May 16, in Memorial Chapel on campus.

+ CANCELED: Candlebox, May 16, at Weill Center for the Performing Arts, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University World Music Series Concert: Gamelan, May 17, in Memorial Chapel on campus.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University faculty recital: David Bell, clarinet, May 17, in Shattuck Hall on campus.

+ CANCELED: Lawrence University Jazz Band Concert, May 20, in Memorial Chapel on campus.

ETCETERA

– In Appleton, Lawrence University reports a 2010 graduate, Derrell Acon, sang one of the leading roles in the opera “The Central Park Five” that this week won the Pulitzer Prize for music. Presented by Long Beach Opera, the work by composer Anthony Davis and librettist Richard Wesley tells of five black or Latino men wrongly convicted in the 1989 rape and beating of a white woman in New York’s Central Park. The real-life case drew national attention when DNA evidence exonerated the men. At Lawrence, Acon was a double major in voice performance and government. He earned a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in 19th-century opera history and performance from the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. Acon serves on the Lawrence Board of Trustees as a Recent Graduate Trustee. Acon is the second Lawrence graduate involved in a Pulitzer-winning opera in the last decade. Eric Simonson ’82 directed the original production of “Silent Night,” which won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for music.