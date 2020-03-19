Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendars

1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendars

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 backlash

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

“Escape to Margarittaville,” which was to open next week at Fox Cities Performing Art Center, has been put off because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. (Matthew Murphy)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been re-scheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

POSTPONED: The Dance Company, “The Little Mermaid,” March 19-22, St. Norbert College, to June 25-28.

POSTPONED: “Celebrate Sinatra,” March 20, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, to Oct. 22.

POSTPONED: “My Fair Lady,” March 20-22, 27-29, by Abrams Spotlight Productions, to dates to be announced.

CANCELED: “Masters of Silent Comedy,” March 20, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Thugs,” by Isadoora Theatre Company, Sturgeon Bay, March 20-22, 27-28, to dates to be announced.

SUSPENDED: “Death Trap,” March 20-22, at Memories Ballroom, Port Washington.

POSTPONED: “Escape to Margarittaville,” March 24-29, at Fox Cities PAC, info to be announced. This note from the center’s Facebook page: “With virtual museum tours and concert series viewing from your couch, we want our patrons to feel ‘center stage’ from home and have a little fun with us during these uncertain times. Join us for the ‘Dress Like Your Favorite Broadway Character’ contest. Bring us your best and most creative ideas and submit a photo for a chance to win Fox Cities P.A.C prize packs including show merchandise. Contest ends Friday and winners will be randomly chosen and posted” on the site.

POSTPONED: “Two Rooms,” March 26-28, by Vintage Theatre, Oshkosh, to date to be determined.

POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” March 26-April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

POSTPONED: Kathleen Madigan, March 19, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Jazz at the Trout” with Reggie and Mardra Thomas, March 19, at Trout Art Museum, Appleton, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Gaelic Storm, March 19, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Jon Reep, March 20, at Fox Cities PAC, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Dudley Birder Chorale, “March 20, “Mozart Masterworks,” at Weidner Center, to Sept. 25.

POSTPONED: Farewell Angelina, March 20, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Project Pink, March 20-21, at Meyer Theatre, to March 20, 2021.

POSTPONED: “Feelin’ Groovy,” March 21, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Oct. 20.

POSTPONED: Winnebagoland Barbershop Chorus, March 21, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Absolute Queen, March 27, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, to Aug. 14.

ETCETERA – A PASSING

Chris Weis, who worked behind the scenes and performed on stage with at least six theater troupes throughout the region, died March 5 due to a life-long battle with kidney disease. He was age 39. Most recently, Chris Weis performed Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 in the comedy “First Things First” presented by The Machickanee Players of Oconto. Chris Weiss also had performance or backstage ties to Abrams Spotlight Productions, Abrams; Wolf River Theatrical Troupe, New London; Memories Ballroom, Port Washington; and Green Bay Community Theater and Green Bay Theater Company, Green Bay. Funeral services have been delayed because of Coronovirus/COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"