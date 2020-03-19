Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Week ahead: Performances that turned into blank spots in calendars

“Escape to Margarittaville,” which was to open next week at Fox Cities Performing Art Center, has been put off because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. (Matthew Murphy)

Below is an overview of performances that were to take place in Northeastern Wisconsin in the coming week. Due to the Coronovirus/COVID-19 outbreak, all events have been pulled. Some have been re-scheduled.

WAS ARRIVING

POSTPONED: The Dance Company, “The Little Mermaid,” March 19-22, St. Norbert College, to June 25-28.

POSTPONED: “Celebrate Sinatra,” March 20, at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center, to Oct. 22.

POSTPONED: “My Fair Lady,” March 20-22, 27-29, by Abrams Spotlight Productions, to dates to be announced.

CANCELED: “Masters of Silent Comedy,” March 20, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

POSTPONED: “The Thugs,” by Isadoora Theatre Company, Sturgeon Bay, March 20-22, 27-28, to dates to be announced.

SUSPENDED: “Death Trap,” March 20-22, at Memories Ballroom, Port Washington.

POSTPONED: “Escape to Margarittaville,” March 24-29, at Fox Cities PAC, info to be announced. This note from the center’s Facebook page: “With virtual museum tours and concert series viewing from your couch, we want our patrons to feel ‘center stage’ from home and have a little fun with us during these uncertain times. Join us for the ‘Dress Like Your Favorite Broadway Character’ contest. Bring us your best and most creative ideas and submit a photo for a chance to win Fox Cities P.A.C prize packs including show merchandise. Contest ends Friday and winners will be randomly chosen and posted” on the site.

POSTPONED: “Two Rooms,” March 26-28, by Vintage Theatre, Oshkosh, to date to be determined.

POSTPONED: “Life in the Theatre,” March 26-April 26, at Third Avenue Playhouse, Sturgeon Bay, to Oct. 29-Nov. 29.

WAS ON THE CONCERT SCENE

POSTPONED: Kathleen Madigan, March 19, at Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: “Jazz at the Trout” with Reggie and Mardra Thomas, March 19, at Trout Art Museum, Appleton, to date to be announced.

POSTPONED: Gaelic Storm, March 19, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Jon Reep, March 20, at Fox Cities PAC, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Dudley Birder Chorale, “March 20, “Mozart Masterworks,” at Weidner Center, to Sept. 25.

POSTPONED: Farewell Angelina, March 20, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Project Pink, March 20-21, at Meyer Theatre, to March 20, 2021.

POSTPONED: “Feelin’ Groovy,” March 21, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc, to Oct. 20.

POSTPONED: Winnebagoland Barbershop Chorus, March 21, at The Grand Oshkosh, info to be announced.

POSTPONED: Absolute Queen, March 27, at Menominee Nation Arena, Oshkosh, to Aug. 14.

ETCETERA – A PASSING

Chris Weis, who worked behind the scenes and performed on stage with at least six theater troupes throughout the region, died March 5 due to a life-long battle with kidney disease. He was age 39. Most recently, Chris Weis performed Feb. 14-16 and 21-23 in the comedy “First Things First” presented by The Machickanee Players of Oconto. Chris Weiss also had performance or backstage ties to Abrams Spotlight Productions, Abrams; Wolf River Theatrical Troupe, New London; Memories Ballroom, Port Washington; and Green Bay Community Theater and Green Bay Theater Company, Green Bay. Funeral services have been delayed because of Coronovirus/COVID-19 concerns.