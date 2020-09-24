LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Weekend ‘Sputnik Manitowoc’ shows canceled due to COVID-19 concern

Coronavirus

Family of cast member reportedly tests positive

Frank Hermans is namesake of Let Me Be Frank Productions. (Sue Pilz Photography)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three performances of “Sputnik Manitowoc” have been canceled at the Meyer Theatre due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Facebook site of Let Me Be Frank Productions, reporting today:

“We have recently found out a family member of one of the LMBF cast tested positive for COVID. To ensure the safety of our cast and patrons, we have decided to cancel our shows this weekend (9/24-9/26).

“If you have tickets to a show this weekend, you may reschedule for one of the following two weekends (10/1-10/3, 10/8-10/10) or get a full refund. Please call Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071 Monday – Friday (10 a.m. to 2.p.m.) to reschedule your tickets. To request a refund, please email Ticket Star or fill out a form at https://www.ticketstaronline.com/customer-care/contact-us.”

Performances started Sept. 18 at the Meyer Theater.

Performances also are scheduled Oct. 15 and 17 at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

