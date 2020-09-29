WATCH: Michigan governor discusses coronavirus response during UP visit

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s meetings and briefing in Houghton County on Tuesday, she sat down for an interview with Local 3’s Brianna Maclean.
The two talked about education, internet connectivity, and hope. You can see the full interview with Governor Whitmer above.
