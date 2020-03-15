1  of  13
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Hope Community Church - Shawano Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Zion Lutheran Church-Appleton

WATCH: Need a break from coronavirus? Take 1 minute to enjoy the Lake Superior shoreline

Coronavirus

by: Joshua Rose

Posted: / Updated:

(WJMN) – It difficult to avoid hearing about coronavirus these days. Stores are closing, states have postponed schools, sports organizations both prep and professional have put seasons on pause, it’s a lot for any one person to digest. And while it’s important to take the advice from health experts and government agencies alike seriously, it’s also important to decompress on occasion.

So let’s pause.

At least for one minute.

And breathe.

Go ahead and hit the play button up top and enjoy one uninterrupted minute of the waters of Lake Superior crashing against the Marquette, Michigan shoreline.

That’s it.

At least for one minute, some peace and calm.

As you were…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"