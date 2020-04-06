WATCH TODAY AT 1:30: Gov. Evers, Wisconsin health officials to give update on coronavirus status

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview during the National Governors Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington. Evers said Thursday, March 14, that the state budget he proposed is “pretty close” to not raising taxes, even though it would increase them by $1.3 billion over two years. Evers, in an interview on WTMJ radio, said that there “may be some small tax increases.” The comments drew an incredulous reaction from Republican legislative leaders.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services; Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases; and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor.

The briefing comes after Wisconsin exceeded 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, as well as 68 coronavirus-related deaths.

Gov. Evers announced Saturday that Wisconsin has been granted a major disaster declaration for the entire state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The declaration provides access to Public Assistance programs for all 72 Wisconsin counties and the state’s federally recognized tribes.

