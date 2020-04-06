WATCH TODAY AT 1:30: Gov. Evers, Wisconsin health officials to give update on coronavirus status

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers will be joined by Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services; Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases; and Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
The briefing comes after Wisconsin exceeded 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend, as well as 68 coronavirus-related deaths.
Gov. Evers announced Saturday that Wisconsin has been granted a major disaster declaration for the entire state as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The declaration provides access to Public Assistance programs for all 72 Wisconsin counties and the state’s federally recognized tribes.
