Waterboard Warriors suspend 2020 season

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show Team from Wrightstown ave decided to suspend their 2020 season until further notice.
This decision comes as numerous events and attractions throughout the area continue to weigh their options and adjust following the coronavirus pandemic.
“We thank the community for your support and are hopeful to be able to get back on the water sometime this summer,” the group said in a Facebook post.
Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:
