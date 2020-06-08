Live Now
Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Waterboard Warriors suspend 2020 season

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waterboard Warriors Water Ski Show Team from Wrightstown ave decided to suspend their 2020 season until further notice.

This decision comes as numerous events and attractions throughout the area continue to weigh their options and adjust following the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank the community for your support and are hopeful to be able to get back on the water sometime this summer,” the group said in a Facebook post.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"