Waupaca Area Community Foundation accepting grant applications from local nonprofits

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca Area Community Foundation announced on May 27 that they are accepting grant applications from local nonprofit organizations for the 2020 grant cycle.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation noted that they are temporarily changing the annual competitive grant guidelines.

Traditionally, the fund reported having accepted applications for projects and programs in the area of arts and culture, community development, education, environment, and health and human services.

However, now the foundation shared that more flexibility as to the type of support provided by these nonprofits will be allowed.

Waupaca foundation officials stated that applicants may request support for projects or programs benefiting residents or they may request assistance to respond specifically to the COVID-19 crisis including sustaining critical mission-based work that has been financially impacted by the crisis.

The foundation said that the money for these grants was made available from fundraising activities, including an annual gala as well as unrestricted funds that donors established.

The Waupaca Area Community Foundation grant applications will be accepted through June 10.

For the application of for more information on the grant and its guidelines visit, www.cffoxvalley.org/grants/waupaca-family-of-funds/.

