Wisconsin Coronavirus: Waupaca Co. confirms first COVID-19 death

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Department of Health and Human Services confirms the first death due to COVID-19 in Waupaca County on Saturday.

Waupaca County Public Health says this was also the first confirmed case in the county.

Public Health Officer, Jed Wohlt says, “We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and community.”

Wohlt continues, “We strongly encourage our residents to stay safer at home unless activities are essential. That is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our community.”

