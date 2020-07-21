Waupaca County Fair canceled due to ‘several new developments’

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a special meeting, the Waupaca County Fair Board has moved to cancel the entire 2020 County Fair. In June, the Fair Board had voted to move forward with the event with modifications and adjustments in place.

According to a release, the County Fair Board made the decision due to “several new developments that arose within the last week.”

“The board realizes this is a complete change from the June press release but within the last week the board received several new developments from companies, groups, organizations, and individuals that ultimately drove the decision. While deeply disappointing not only for the board but for all of the exhibitors, entertainers, companies, sponsors, etc. the board had to put the safety of all first.”

The Fair Board says that they have been discussing and planning this year’s fair “for several months now with all city, county and state officials to ensure they have the most accurate recommendations and guidelines to implement and follow to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

Officials note a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, state, and nation and say it has made the challenge of holding the Waupaca County Fair this year “nearly impossible to ensure safety.”

A contingency plan was developed for the 2020 fair, but the Fair Board says it could not be adapted to “the current state of the pandemic.”

“In the end, the decision wasn’t easy nor taken lightly or made quickly and isn’t about any individual, group, company, etc. winning because the fair is for the youth and families of Waupaca County and beyond to be educated and enjoy a fun and interactive environment,” the Fair Board says. They add that while they have tried to make changes, “the safest and most equitable decision ended up with the cancelation of the 2020 fair.”

The Fair Board says they are now preparing to plan for the 2021 Waupaca County Fair, which is slated for August 25-29.

Latest Stories