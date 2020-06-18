Waupaca County Fair to be held with modifications

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Fair will be held this year, with some modifications and adjustments, according to the County Fair Board.
The Board voted to move forward with the 2020 fair, which will be held from August 27-30. According to a release, Board members “felt the importance of moving forward to recognize all of the hard work by the youth and adult exhibitors with their animals and projects and allow the local county non-profit groups to have their largest fundraisers that support their missions through the operations of their food stands and volunteer work.”
A complete action plan regarding procedures and practices for the fair to be held is expected to be released at a later date.
For this year, the board has planned one less day of the fair – the fair will officially open on Thursday, August 27. Other modifications are still being discussed. The board has also decided to bring the music out of the grandstand and on the midway, allowing for extra space to spread people out more. They also intend to install more handwashing stations troughout the grounds, making hand sanitizers available, increase cleaning and santizing of restroom facilities, and providing educational signage to encourage social distancing, hand washing, and other safe practices.
“We realize that some may appreciate and welcome the opportunity to attend the 2020 Waupaca County Fair and others may not be comfortable with the event taking place. The board fully respects all views and encourages people to make their decisions with their safety in mind,” the board said in a release.
- The Waupaca County Fair