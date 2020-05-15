1  of  2
Closings
Waupaca County issues guidelines for reopening, mass gatherings

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County Public Health Officer Jed Wohlt has issued an order regarding reopening and mass gatherings in the county.

Under the order, Waupaca County businesses are allowed to open and are required to follow reopening guidelines outlined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), which can be found here. Wohlt says businesses are also advised to follow any guidelines issued by the CDC.

All religions, non-profit, and other organizations in Waupaca County must also comply with WEDC’s General Guidelines for reopening as well as related CDC guidelines.

Mass gatherings in Waupaca County are to be limited to 50 individuals. This includes any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening confined to a close space, either inside or outside, at the same time. Wohlt refers to guidelines on mass gatherings outlined by WEDC and the CDC.

This Health Order is effective as of May 14. Wohlt says it and any updates to it will remain in effect until June 15.

Waupaca County joins Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, Waushara, and Calumet counties in issuing an order outlining reopening guidelines following the State Supreme Court’s decision against Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago are among a group of counties issuing orders to extend Safer at Home provisions within their communities.

