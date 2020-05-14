Waushara County reopening with recommendations

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Health Department has issued recommendations to reopen Waushara County, effective on May 14, and ongoing until June 1.

Waushara County Health Officer Patti Wohlfeil says, “These guidelines help Waushara County take the necessary steps to protect employers/employees, customers, and the public from the spread of COVID-19.”

Waushara County is recommending the following precautions and safety measures to be taken:

For businesses that have public interactions Waushara Health Department says they should:

Do a wellness check of employees coming to work

Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit

Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible

Have employees wear masks when interacting with the public

Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus

Consider special hours for the elderly and those who are at high-risk

For church services Waushara County is advising the facilities to do the following.

Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit

Consider providing masks to those that want them

Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus

Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible

Long-Term Care Facilities (SNF/CBRF/AFH/Assisted Living/Group Homes)

Visitor policies as determined by the facility in conjunction with their licensing requirements per

State and Federal Rules. It is recommended that any policy include wellness check and masks if allowing visitors

Employee wellness checks

Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible for residents, staff and visitors

Consider having employees wear masks

Work with resident’s employers to establish a safe return to work plan with Public Schools

Will be under the direction of the State until at least June 30, 2020

School buildings, facilities (including playgrounds and sports fields) remain closed to the public

For public areas with playgrounds and pools the following recommendations are being given.

Businesses with pools and playgrounds may reopen with safe practices

Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit

Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus

Check with local municipality to determine whether open or not

For all outdoor activities residents are advised to do the following.

Refer to WEDC guidelines “Outdoor Gatherings”

Contact entity in charge of public space for specific limitations and/or recommendations

For all people living, working and coming to Waushara County

Wash hands frequently

Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible

Wear masks when in public

Stay home when feeling ill

Waushara County states that these recommendations are in effect starting May 14 and will run through June 1.