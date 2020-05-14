Waushara County reopening with recommendations

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Health Department has issued recommendations to reopen Waushara County, effective on May 14, and ongoing until June 1.
Waushara County Health Officer Patti Wohlfeil says, “These guidelines help Waushara County take the necessary steps to protect employers/employees, customers, and the public from the spread of COVID-19.”
Waushara County is recommending the following precautions and safety measures to be taken:
For businesses that have public interactions Waushara Health Department says they should:
- Do a wellness check of employees coming to work
- Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit
- Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible
- Have employees wear masks when interacting with the public
- Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus
- Consider special hours for the elderly and those who are at high-risk
For church services Waushara County is advising the facilities to do the following.
- Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit
- Consider providing masks to those that want them
- Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus
- Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible
- Long-Term Care Facilities (SNF/CBRF/AFH/Assisted Living/Group Homes)
- Visitor policies as determined by the facility in conjunction with their licensing requirements per
- State and Federal Rules. It is recommended that any policy include wellness check and masks if allowing visitors
- Employee wellness checks
- Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible for residents, staff and visitors
- Consider having employees wear masks
- Work with resident’s employers to establish a safe return to work plan with Public Schools
- Will be under the direction of the State until at least June 30, 2020
- School buildings, facilities (including playgrounds and sports fields) remain closed to the public
For public areas with playgrounds and pools the following recommendations are being given.
- Businesses with pools and playgrounds may reopen with safe practices
- Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit
- Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus
- Check with local municipality to determine whether open or not
For all outdoor activities residents are advised to do the following.
- Refer to WEDC guidelines “Outdoor Gatherings”
- Contact entity in charge of public space for specific limitations and/or recommendations
- For all people living, working and coming to Waushara County
- Wash hands frequently
- Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible
- Wear masks when in public
- Stay home when feeling ill
Waushara County states that these recommendations are in effect starting May 14 and will run through June 1.