1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Waushara County reopening with recommendations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Health Department has issued recommendations to reopen Waushara County, effective on May 14, and ongoing until June 1.

Waushara County Health Officer Patti Wohlfeil says, “These guidelines help Waushara County take the necessary steps to protect employers/employees, customers, and the public from the spread of COVID-19.”

Waushara County is recommending the following precautions and safety measures to be taken:

For businesses that have public interactions Waushara Health Department says they should:

  • Do a wellness check of employees coming to work
  • Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit
  • Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible
  • Have employees wear masks when interacting with the public
  • Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus
  • Consider special hours for the elderly and those who are at high-risk

For church services Waushara County is advising the facilities to do the following.

  • Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit
  • Consider providing masks to those that want them
  • Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus
  • Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible
  • Long-Term Care Facilities (SNF/CBRF/AFH/Assisted Living/Group Homes)
  • Visitor policies as determined by the facility in conjunction with their licensing requirements per
  • State and Federal Rules. It is recommended that any policy include wellness check and masks if allowing visitors
  • Employee wellness checks
  • Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible for residents, staff and visitors
  • Consider having employees wear masks
  • Work with resident’s employers to establish a safe return to work plan with Public Schools
  • Will be under the direction of the State until at least June 30, 2020
  • School buildings, facilities (including playgrounds and sports fields) remain closed to the public

For public areas with playgrounds and pools the following recommendations are being given.

  • Businesses with pools and playgrounds may reopen with safe practices
  • Limit capacity to 50% of your occupancy limit
  • Sanitize commonly touched surfaces frequently with an EPA approved product for novel coronavirus
  • Check with local municipality to determine whether open or not

For all outdoor activities residents are advised to do the following.

  • Refer to WEDC guidelines “Outdoor Gatherings”
  • Contact entity in charge of public space for specific limitations and/or recommendations
  • For all people living, working and coming to Waushara County
  • Wash hands frequently
  • Follow 6-foot social distancing when possible
  • Wear masks when in public
  • Stay home when feeling ill

Waushara County states that these recommendations are in effect starting May 14 and will run through June 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"