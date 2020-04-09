Waushara, Green Lake, and Marquette counties close campgrounds

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Health officers for the counties of Waushara, Green Lake and Marquette are ordering the closure of all campgrounds in their respective counties until the Safer at Home order is lifted.

The three counties join a growing list of other regional campground closures, including Waupaca County, Fond du Lac County, and Oconto County. Governor Evers also issued the closure of 40 state parks, forests, and recreational areas, Thursday, “to protect public health and safety and help flatten the curve.”

Officials say campgrounds are closed to weekend vacationers and may not receive any more seasonal guests as of April 9, 2020.



“We have determined that this Health Order to close all campgrounds in the counties is necessary to

prevent, suppress and control the COVID-19 virus and to protect the health, welfare, and safety of people and property in the county,” reads the joint statement.

The counties say the decision is based upon the following reasons:

The Counties have a large percentage of aged population, and data demonstrates that the

aged population is particularly vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Our campgrounds have approximately 25 to 200 campsites each, which draw thousands of

people from both inside and outside the Counties. Waushara County has 15 campgrounds,

Green Lake County has 12 and Marquette County has 22. Camping in the Counties encourages non-essential travel. Camping visitors from outside the Counties will increase shopping at local stores for

supplies and groceries, which limits the available supplies for County residents and

increases contacts and the risk of spreading the virus. Camping allows for unmonitored congregating of groups greater than ten (10) people,

which is prohibited under EO #12. A prohibition on camping, and activities related thereto, reduces the ability to properly

social distance, especially in communal locations in campgrounds (e.g.: campsites and

bathrooms).

County health officials say the Health Order is effective April 9, 2020 will remain in effect as long as the EO #12 is in effect, including any extensions of the order.

