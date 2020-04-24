We All Rise, an African American Resource Center in Green Bay, asks for assistance satisfying community’s needs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – During the coronavirus pandemic, people of color are being affected a higher rate due to a lack of access to healthcare and nutrition.

We All Rise, an African American Resource Center in Green Bay, is asking for assistance in making sure they have the basic necessities for their community.

“When I talk about We All Rise African-American Resource Center, there’s no cap to it.” Executive Director Robin Tinnon tells WFRV Local 5. “Our services that we provide are direct responses from our clients.”

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tinnon says We All Rise has seen its caseload double as they are one of the only service providers open during this time.

“I would still like to be able to keep feeding folks that are still on these streets and live in different places in the city. If a person calls We All Rise or they walk into the door, we are going to sit you down and take anybody who walks into our doors through a normal intake process.”

One of We All Rise’s primary focuses when the coronavirus pandemic began impacting Green Bay was applying for funds for gas cards to ensure people could still get to work. Now, Tinnon says We All Rise is working to have basic supplies ready for clients.

“Some of the things we are using daily are deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner. Those things are a hot commodity and we usually are out of those within a week.”

Tinnon encourages those looking to help We All Rise to visit their website. There, you can make a donation online to assist the organization.

“There’s not been one donation or one way that a person has offered their time that we could use and so anything helps.”

