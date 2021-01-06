MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Health Department received their first allocation of the Moderna vaccine, and 120 healthcare workers have already been vaccinated.
According to a release, the Manitowoc County Health Department has received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine and will host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Phase 1A eligible individuals beginning this week.
Phase 1A eligible individuals include all patient-facing healthcare personnel and persons working directly with infectious material containing the SARS-COV-2 virus.
“Manitowoc County has been preparing for this moment for months. We are ready,” says Travis Waack, Manitowoc County Emergency Services Director.
According to a release, the Manitowoc County Health Department & Emergency Services Department vaccinated 120 patient-facing healthcare workers Tuesday, including EMS workers and others not affiliated with healthcare systems that received vaccine directly from the State.
An additional 180 are scheduled to be vaccinated Wednesday & Thursday.
Latest Stories
- Two people fatally stabbed in Kenosha, one arrested
- Manitowoc Police seeking publics’ help in locating dog owner
- ‘We are ready’: Manitowoc County receives first allocation of Moderna vaccine
- Warnock makes history with Senate win as Dems near majority
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Northern Sky Theater to feature co-founder wearing professor’s hat