‘We are ready’: Manitowoc County receives first allocation of Moderna vaccine

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Health Department received their first allocation of the Moderna vaccine, and 120 healthcare workers have already been vaccinated.

According to a release, the Manitowoc County Health Department has received its first allocation of the Moderna vaccine and will host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Phase 1A eligible individuals beginning this week.

Phase 1A eligible individuals include all patient-facing healthcare personnel and persons working directly with infectious material containing the SARS-COV-2 virus.

“Manitowoc County has been preparing for this moment for months. We are ready,” says Travis Waack, Manitowoc County Emergency Services Director.

According to a release, the Manitowoc County Health Department & Emergency Services Department vaccinated 120 patient-facing healthcare workers Tuesday, including EMS workers and others not affiliated with healthcare systems that received vaccine directly from the State.

An additional 180 are scheduled to be vaccinated Wednesday & Thursday.