‘We ask for patience’: Kewaunee County begins administering COVID-19 vaccine

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County Public Health Department began to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, as 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived.

According to a release, Kewaunee County Public Health Department has begun administering its first allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine that was received this week.

“We’ve only received 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, so we ask for patience. We first need to vaccinate individuals in Phase 1A, like front-line workers before we can vaccinate anyone else. We cannot control how many COVID-19 vaccines we receive and when we receive them, but we can reassure you that as we get them, we will continue to administer them and with each vaccine received and given, we’re one vaccination closer to offering them to the general public,” says Cindy Kinnard, RN, Kewaunee County Public Health Department Director.

The Public Health Department is currently administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine to

Phase 1A eligible individuals, which started on Jan. 12.

Those in Phase 1A include: