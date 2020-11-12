‘We know exactly how to stop it’: Dr. Birx discusses COVID-19 surge in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has many concerned, including officials with the White House.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says she’s been watching the spread in Wisconsin.

She notes that one of the reasons behind the most recent spike is because of the blast of cold weather Wisconsin saw in October. People moved indoors again to escape the cold and took their masks off.

The results were obvious.

“You can see how these become spreading events,” Dr. Birx tells WFRV Local 5. “They become spreading events whether you’re in a bar, they become spreading events whether you’re in your home with individuals outside your household. Now that we know that we have created these spreading events and how spreading occurred, we know exactly how to stop it.”

Dr. Birx says making the changes to stay indoors and limit your contact with other people are necessary to slow down the spread of the virus.

Governor Tony Evers signed an Executive Order earlier this week urging residents to stay home amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, saying, “This crisis is urgent.”

Asymptomatic people in Wisconsin are also contributing to the spread of COVID-19, according to Dr. Birx.

“It’s no one’s fault, they don’t know they’re infected. I know it’s difficult to comprehend that there is a virus out there that can cause no symptoms in some and hospitalizations and deaths in others and long term consequences in others.”

To flatten the curve Wisconsin is seeing, Dr. Birx explains that ‘super spreader’ events have to stop and people need to stay home.

Dr. Birx tells WFRV Local 5 that other countries have already had success in stemming the tide of the virus when they get aggressive with prevention.

“Even though this fall surge is more rapid, resulting in more hospitalizations, we already have countries that are successful in flattening the curve because they put in a mask mandate, they told you not together, they told you not to take off your mask, and they closed bars and restaurants.”

She asks that Americans hang on for another four to six weeks when it comes to limiting contact.

According to Dr. Birx, Wisconsin has submitted a plan for handling distribution of a vaccine once it becomes available.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Birx below